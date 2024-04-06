The McDonald's Instant Orange Creamsicle Hack Is Almost Too Good
Those who frequent the Golden Arches are no stranger to a secret menu item. From the "Flying Dutchman" to the "McBrunch Burger," fans have made it clear that they will take their time to deconstruct, reconstruct, and modify McDonald's menu items in order to create even tastier combinations. There are plenty of McDonald's menu hacks you should know before ordering, including the easy drink and dessert combination that will have you driving away with a treat that tastes just like an orange creamsicle.
McDonald's customers have taken to social media to share their favorite ways to turn the Hi-C Orange soft drink that McDonald's offers into a nostalgic childhood treat. After a deep dive into this sweet and citrusy hack, Daily Meal discovered that there are two ways to craft this secret menu item using either vanilla soft serve or packets of coffee creamer. The popular ice cream method creates a thick, almost shake-like consistency, but it comes at a messy price.
This DIY creamsicle will require a working ice cream machine
The first method for creating an orange creamsicle at McDonald's calls for a vanilla soft serve cone and a large cup of Hi-C Orange. While the end result looks like an orange creamsicle dream, you will undoubtedly make a mess while assembling it. One Instagram user shared their attempt at the hack, scraping the contents of the cone into an empty soda cup and immediately dropping it while dining in. Luckily, they were able to quickly retrieve it and top off the ice cream with Hi-C Orange. The demonstration also showed that the plastic spoons McDonald's provides aren't quite long enough to reach the bottom of the large cup without dipping your fingers in the creamsicle mixture. Another food hacker on TikTok nixed the cutlery, dipping their cone straight into the cup of Hi-C Orange, causing the mixture to almost pour out before the lid was reattached. Overall, it may taste delicious but definitely have some napkins ready.
Fans have attempted a similar method to create a root beer float using McDonald's root beer and a vanilla cone. Some customers have claimed that simply asking employees for a "root beer float" or even an "orange creamsicle" will get you a premixed combination of soda and ice cream, but there's no guarantee. It's entirely possible that staff either won't know what the secret menu item is or won't be willing to bend the rules to serve it to you mixed together.
Fans have found an alternative hack that might make less of a mess
If you don't want to get your hands too dirty (or the McDonald's ice cream machine is "broken" yet again), you may want to try adding creamer to your Hi-C instead of a vanilla cone. Unlike the first method, you don't need to spend any extra money on dessert to transform your drink into a sippable orange creamsicle. One Tiktoker rushed to their local McDonald's drive thru to try the hack for themselves, where they ordered a large Hi-C Orange Soda and asked for two creamers at the pick-up window. This hack allows you to easily pour in the creamer without worrying about not having enough room for a serving of ice cream, saving all your soda for your mouth instead of the floor.
Another McDonald's fan on Instagram shared their review of the orange creamsicle hack utilizing creamer, claiming it is "12/10 bussin approved." Users in the comments were skeptical about the drink's color and texture, claiming it might not taste nearly as good as a combination of soda and actual ice cream. One commenter on the Instagram post compared the concoction more to Orange Bang, another sweet, citrus drink that is not nearly as creamy as an orange creamsicle. While this method of achieving a McDonald's style orange creamsicle is more divisive from a taste standpoint, there is no arguing that is costs less and make less of a mess.