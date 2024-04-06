The McDonald's Instant Orange Creamsicle Hack Is Almost Too Good

The first method for creating an orange creamsicle at McDonald's calls for a vanilla soft serve cone and a large cup of Hi-C Orange. While the end result looks like an orange creamsicle dream, you will undoubtedly make a mess while assembling it. One Instagram user shared their attempt at the hack, scraping the contents of the cone into an empty soda cup and immediately dropping it while dining in. Luckily, they were able to quickly retrieve it and top off the ice cream with Hi-C Orange. The demonstration also showed that the plastic spoons McDonald's provides aren't quite long enough to reach the bottom of the large cup without dipping your fingers in the creamsicle mixture. Another food hacker on TikTok nixed the cutlery, dipping their cone straight into the cup of Hi-C Orange, causing the mixture to almost pour out before the lid was reattached. Overall, it may taste delicious but definitely have some napkins ready.

Fans have attempted a similar method to create a root beer float using McDonald's root beer and a vanilla cone. Some customers have claimed that simply asking employees for a "root beer float" or even an "orange creamsicle" will get you a premixed combination of soda and ice cream, but there's no guarantee. It's entirely possible that staff either won't know what the secret menu item is or won't be willing to bend the rules to serve it to you mixed together.