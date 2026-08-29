Nothing Bundt Cakes Serves More Than Just Sweet Treats

Only two store closures in its 29-year history, just under $1 billion in annual sales in 2025, and a 100% franchise renewal rate. Who knew a cake chain specializing in a single type of cake could be this successful? This bakery empire, valued at $2 billion, has built its success on one single dessert. Or has it?

Hailing from humble beginnings, Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded back in 1997 by Las Vegas friends and business partners, Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Known for its bundt cakes, bundlets (single-serving cakes), and bundtinis (even tinier cakes), this cake business has gained a fanbase of loyal customers searching for the perfect dessert for their birthday parties, bridal showers, and more. Today, the franchise is expected to hit 1,000 stores by 2027.

Bundt cakes are known for their signature hollow center and are baked in a ring-shaped pan; they have become a beloved American dessert. Nothing Bundt Cakes come in a number of classic flavors, from rich red velvet to zingy lemon raspberry and double chocolate chip. But despite the fact that the name may suggest as such, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries are more than just the bundt cakes they sell — they are equipping hosts and party-goers with the tools they need to make their celebrations a unique experience.