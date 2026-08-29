Nothing Bundt Cakes Serves More Than Just Sweet Treats
Only two store closures in its 29-year history, just under $1 billion in annual sales in 2025, and a 100% franchise renewal rate. Who knew a cake chain specializing in a single type of cake could be this successful? This bakery empire, valued at $2 billion, has built its success on one single dessert. Or has it?
Hailing from humble beginnings, Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded back in 1997 by Las Vegas friends and business partners, Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Known for its bundt cakes, bundlets (single-serving cakes), and bundtinis (even tinier cakes), this cake business has gained a fanbase of loyal customers searching for the perfect dessert for their birthday parties, bridal showers, and more. Today, the franchise is expected to hit 1,000 stores by 2027.
Bundt cakes are known for their signature hollow center and are baked in a ring-shaped pan; they have become a beloved American dessert. Nothing Bundt Cakes come in a number of classic flavors, from rich red velvet to zingy lemon raspberry and double chocolate chip. But despite the fact that the name may suggest as such, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries are more than just the bundt cakes they sell — they are equipping hosts and party-goers with the tools they need to make their celebrations a unique experience.
Secrets To Success
Nothing Bundt Cakes stores operate on a smaller scale, with most locations under 1,800 square feet. It is also a specialty cake business. Unlike other sweet treat franchises like household brand Crumbl Cookies or Swig Soda that rely on the Gen-Z "little treat culture" phenomenon of indulging in frequent small (and often sweet) purchases, Nothing Bundt Cakes chooses to capitalize on the fact that cakes are often central to celebratory events like parties and various other festivities. And that is where the personalized add-ons come into play.
A good part of this franchise's success is the network of dedicated fans it has built over the years, – with promotions such as the Books & Bundts program, which aims to engage youth by rewarding their reading efforts with a free bundtlet. But celebratory add-ons help too. From a diverse selection of candles to balloons and even serving packs that include utensils, plates, and napkins, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a variety of party supplies for busy hosts' convenience. And bundts can be customized for various occasions with special toppers. According to its website, a rather eclectic mix of toppers can be added for an additional cost; some options include a festive confetti popper, a teacher thank-you topper, a baby gender reveal customization, and even a hockey-themed cake bow. Evidently, Nothing Bund Cakes serves more than just a sweet treat — it delivers a wide variety of adaptable party accessories for customers to choose from.