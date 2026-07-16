7 Store-Bought Key Lime Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

For those who would rather have a refreshing, citrusy dessert than something super rich, key lime pie is definitely the right call. With a tart yet sweet filling, a pronounced key lime flavor, firm yet buttery crust, and a delicate whipped topping, what's not to love?

However, it's not always easy to find time to make pies from scratch. And even if you do have time, you might not feel confident in making such a delicate dessert like this one. No matter the reason for wanting a pre-made pie, don't fret. There are plenty of grocery store options. Of course, a pre-made one doesn't mean it has to be mediocre. There are some fantastic options — you just have to know where to find them.

Luckily, I did some detective work by gathering and testing several different brands to see how well they stack up against each other — note that prices may vary depending on where you purchase. And since I've been professionally baking for more than a decade, I'm familiar with the qualities a key lime pie should have. When comparing these treats, I focused mostly on taste and texture. Although I did take other factors into consideration. You can find a more detailed breakdown of my methodology at the end of the article.