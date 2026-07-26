The Best Hershey's Chocolate Bar Is A Symphony Of Flavors

With an inventory of over 300 chocolate products, there's a fair chance that most chocolate lovers have a favorite Hershey's bar. In our taste test and ranking of popular Hershey's chocolate bars, one bar stood out from the rest. The Hershey's Symphony Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Almonds and Toffee bar took the top spot thanks to its rich milk chocolate and the delightfully crunchy texture that comes from a generous amount of toffee and almonds throughout the bar.

The Hershey's brand has been making chocolate for over 130 years and is the best-selling chocolate brand in America, offering many varieties and flavors of its most popular candies. For example, consider how many types of Reese's are available (Reese's Chocolate Lava Cups, Reese's Pieces, and even Reese's Big Cup with Potato Chips, to name just a few). When it comes to the coveted Symphony bars, though, it only offers two flavors: a simple milk chocolate and the aforementioned almond and toffee. Not to be confused with caramel despite the similarities, toffee adds a salty crunch to every bite, while the almonds bring an earthy, nutty flavor to the mix.