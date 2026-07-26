The Best Hershey's Chocolate Bar Is A Symphony Of Flavors
With an inventory of over 300 chocolate products, there's a fair chance that most chocolate lovers have a favorite Hershey's bar. In our taste test and ranking of popular Hershey's chocolate bars, one bar stood out from the rest. The Hershey's Symphony Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Almonds and Toffee bar took the top spot thanks to its rich milk chocolate and the delightfully crunchy texture that comes from a generous amount of toffee and almonds throughout the bar.
The Hershey's brand has been making chocolate for over 130 years and is the best-selling chocolate brand in America, offering many varieties and flavors of its most popular candies. For example, consider how many types of Reese's are available (Reese's Chocolate Lava Cups, Reese's Pieces, and even Reese's Big Cup with Potato Chips, to name just a few). When it comes to the coveted Symphony bars, though, it only offers two flavors: a simple milk chocolate and the aforementioned almond and toffee. Not to be confused with caramel despite the similarities, toffee adds a salty crunch to every bite, while the almonds bring an earthy, nutty flavor to the mix.
What's so special about Symphony bars?
To get a rich and creamy texture while maintaining the distinct Hershey's flavors, Symphony bars are made with the same exact ingredients as the regular milk chocolate bar; however, the ingredients are combined in different proportions. The bars, which debuted in 1989, were in development for five years before being released. The brand was looking to emulate the milder milk chocolate that was popular in Europe. Some chocolate bars taste different outside of the United States, but Hershey was able to meld the best attributes of European chocolate with the flavors and ingredients that Americans know and love to create the perfect candy bar.
Symphony bar lovers agree when it comes to this bar being a top-notch choice for chocolate fans. "When you open it, the chocolate has a beautiful, glossy look," raved one reviewer on the Hershey's website. "The texture is what really sets it apart — the milk chocolate is incredibly smooth and creamy, providing a melt-in-your-mouth sensation." The accolades didn't stop there. Another reviewer took a bold stance when they went on to say, "Probably the best chocolate to ever exist."