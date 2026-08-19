8 Cracker Barrel Must-Haves That Will Give Your Kitchen Country Charm
Cracker Barrel's attached store is a goldmine for nostalgic items, vintage chocolate bars, wacky toys, and everything in between. It's also overflowing with items that can bring all the cozy, Southern vibes to your home. No matter if you're going for a more western vibe, country chic, or farmhouse-style, the chain's country store is packed with high-quality finds that look plucked straight from Southern Living magazine. So, we selected eight of the must-have items at Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store to bring country charm to your kitchen.
We're talking vintage-inspired serveware, country decor, practical gadgets, and pieces that bring a nostalgic touch to everyday cooking and entertaining. And the best part is that they are all $30 or under, so you don't have to break the bank to bring your old-fashioned, country-kitchen dreams to life. These affordable treasures prove that transforming your culinary space into a heartwarming, rustic retreat doesn't require a costly, full-scale renovation.
Hanging birdhouse salt & pepper shaker set
Mini-themed salt and pepper shakers are cute and can add a touch of whimsy to your kitchen. These hanging birdhouse ones from Cracker Barrel's store bring all of that and more. The set features a birch tree with two red, snow-covered birdhouse shakers hanging from it, with red birds perched on top. They are on the smaller side, measuring 3x4x6, so keep your salt and pepper containers handy for refills!
You can purchase the set for $12.99 on Cracker Barrel's website.
Farm animal serving bowl
This serving bowl is from the restaurant chain's farmhouse collection, and whether you use it for display only or to host a party, it adds plenty of country charm. A black-and-white illustration of a cow, pig, and a rooster sits at the center of a soft beige-checkered plate. The dish is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Use the bowl to serve up this slow-cooker chicken and dumplings recipe or this classic cornbread stuffing.
Buy it on Cracker Barrel's website for $24.99.
Wood and marble cookbook holder
Blending warm brown wood grain with cool black marble detail, this cookbook holder is both stylish and practical. It's handy for those who are always hunching over their cookbook as they bake, or perfect for displaying one of your favorite vintage cookbooks. The holder has a wide edge to display a variety of recipe books and comes with an easel back for stability. It's also compact enough that it won't take up much room on your counter.
Grab yours on Cracker Barrel's website for $24.99.
Sheep farm wall decor
Pastoral charm at its finest, this framed picture of sheep grazing on a farm with a rustic barn behind them will fit perfectly in your country kitchen. Another item from the restaurant's farmhouse collection, its soft, warm, neutral tones and wooden frame blend well with any country chic or rustic aesthetic. The frame is 9x12, so it can easily fit most places in your kitchen or dining area.
You can purchase the sheep farm frame on Cracker Barrel's website for $12.99.
Milk can measuring cups
Bring nostalgia and country charm to your kitchen with these cute milk can measuring cups. When stacked together, the glazed stoneware cups, featuring 1-cup, 1/2-cup, 1/3-cup, and 1/4-cup measuring containers, resemble a classic milk jug. This item would be the perfect practical and stylish option to include when designing your farmhouse kitchen. Or complete the milk jug theme with Cracker Barrel's milk bottle salt shaker, milk bottle candle, and milk can glitter globe.
Purchase the milk can measuring cups on Cracker Barrel's website for $19.99.
LED fireflies wood block sign
Add a touch of magic and cozy, country vibes to your kitchen wall with this LED fireflies wood block sign. "Let The Fireflies Light Your Path" is whimsically etched across the wood, which is shaped like a mason jar, a nod to those of us who remember catching fireflies in them as kids. The block also features a firefly in one corner and dandelions, with three LED lights powered by AAA batteries. The soft brown and white tones will work in just about any kitchen or dining room setting, or even hung on a screened-in porch.
Purchase the fireflies wood block sign on Cracker Barrel's website for $10.99.
Cow creamer pitcher
This cow creamer pitcher is the perfect pairing for the milk jug measuring spoons above. Its glossy white finish and cow shape would make a cute, charming display or be great for pouring milk or cream. It's made from durable stoneware, and the cow's mouth has an easy-pour hole for mess-free dispensing. Whip up homemade creamer to pour into your morning coffee, or gravy for special occasions. The pitcher is hand-wash only.
Purchase the cow creamer pitcher on Cracker Barrel's website for $12.99.
Metal cow wall decor
Keeping with the cow theme, this metal cow sign is great for those who want a more rustic country look in their kitchen. Another item from the restaurant's farmhouse collection, the piece touts the message, "I will love you 'til the cows come home." The metal brown cow is 26x18 and comes with a hook on the back for easy hanging. Cracker Barrel's Country Store offers an extensive collection of cow-themed home accents, from cutesy to western and everything in between, so you can go as cow crazy as you want.
Purchase the metal cow wall decor on Cracker Barrel's website for $29.99.