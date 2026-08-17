8 Common Customer Complaints About Subway

Before there was Subway, there was Pete's Super Submarines, a local sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Connecticut, that was opened by a teenager, Fred DeLuca, and a nuclear physicist, Dr. Peter Buck. After an impressive opening day in 1965 that saw them move over 300 sandwiches out the door, the store continued to evolve, officially becoming Subway in 1968. Franchising began in the mid '70s, spreading the Subway brand across the rest of the country.

Since then, Subway has become a familiar spot for made-to-order submarine sandwiches and, more recently, pizzas, salads, and foot-long churros. Customers can customize their orders in real time with Subway sandwich artists leading them through bread, meat, cheese, vegetable, and sauce options, and that flexibility has paid off. According to a 2025 report by QSR Magazine, Subway is the most popular fast-food sandwich restaurant, beating out Panera, Arby's, and Jersey Mike's.

While there are plenty of Subway fans boosting those sub sales numbers, there are seemingly just as many unhappy customers who share common complaints across the national franchise locations. From questionable flavors to too-high prices, these complaints have sometimes led to customers giving up on Subway altogether.