The Crafty Reason Subway Changed How It Slices Bread
If you've been a fan of Subway over the years, you may have noticed that the chain changed its bread-slicing technique at some point. In a recent Reddit thread, one customer pondered why the sandwich chain doesn't cut its bread into the V-shape that customers were so familiar with. According to former employees of the chain, this special cut was actually referred to as a U-gouge, and it was a staple of the restaurant well into the 2000s, though it has fallen out of practice in recent years.
When asked why the restaurant no longer utilizes the U-gouge, one commenter claiming to have worked at the chain provided some interesting insight. The former worker, who was said to have been employed by Subway when it transitioned from the U-gouge to the current slicing technique (referred to as a hinge cut), stated that the U-gouge was designed to keep meats, cheeses, and veggies safely secured within the sandwich. However, customers didn't see the practicality of the U-gouge and instead preferred to see sandwich fillings falling out of the bread, which is often the case with the hinge cut.
In the past, Subway was quite adamant about its U-gouge technique. Despite the passion for the U-gouge, recent developments show that the fast-casual chain had a change of heart, as did many of its customers when it comes to slicing techniques.
The official reason why Subway changed up its cutting technique
It's not often that you receive official word from a restaurant chain as to why they made a certain change. However, Subway addressed a customer's comment on Facebook, which praised the former U-gouge and wondered when it would return. According to a Subway representative, the U-gouge was first developed when the restaurant opened in 1965. Subway transitioned to the hinge cut due to the improved "consistency and ingredient distribution." Upon polling customers, Subway found that 97% preferred the hinge cut to the U-gouge.
Another Reddit thread lists the very specific instructions workers received regarding how to create the proper U-gouge. While holding the knife parallel to the bread, the worker is instructed to pierce the bread with the tip of the knife and carve a U or J shape into the end. Upon reaching the other side of the bread, the worker makes a lengthwise cut. Next, the bread is turned around and the process is repeated on the other side. At this point, the top of the bread is removed, and fillings can be added.
These instructions make it pretty clear that the U-gouge was a bit more labor-intensive than the current hinge cut. Fortunately for fans of the U-gouge, the iconic cut might still be a possibility if you ask nicely.
Can you still request the U-gouge at Subway?
Proving that customers are not willing to let the U-gouge go without a fight, Reddit commenters wonder whether they can continue to order their sandwiches with the U-gouge instead of the hinge cut. One person claims that their local Subway is happy to make the special cut, although they recommend presenting a picture of the U-gouge in case an employee is unaware of the technique. Another commenter says most workers will get the gist if you request that the "soft part of the bread" is removed from your sandwich.
While practices are bound to vary from location to location, keep in mind that Subway is moving away from its customization model. For instance, the Subway Series sandwiches are intended to be ordered as-is without the ability to customize. In addition to making a faster experience when ordering in-store, standard menu items can also boost profits for Subway, since staff will be able to make and sell more sandwiches each day. That means it might not be possible to get the U-gouge at every location, but it never hurts to ask.