The Crafty Reason Subway Changed How It Slices Bread

If you've been a fan of Subway over the years, you may have noticed that the chain changed its bread-slicing technique at some point. In a recent Reddit thread, one customer pondered why the sandwich chain doesn't cut its bread into the V-shape that customers were so familiar with. According to former employees of the chain, this special cut was actually referred to as a U-gouge, and it was a staple of the restaurant well into the 2000s, though it has fallen out of practice in recent years.

When asked why the restaurant no longer utilizes the U-gouge, one commenter claiming to have worked at the chain provided some interesting insight. The former worker, who was said to have been employed by Subway when it transitioned from the U-gouge to the current slicing technique (referred to as a hinge cut), stated that the U-gouge was designed to keep meats, cheeses, and veggies safely secured within the sandwich. However, customers didn't see the practicality of the U-gouge and instead preferred to see sandwich fillings falling out of the bread, which is often the case with the hinge cut.

In the past, Subway was quite adamant about its U-gouge technique. Despite the passion for the U-gouge, recent developments show that the fast-casual chain had a change of heart, as did many of its customers when it comes to slicing techniques.