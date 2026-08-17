What Happens To Returned Kitchen Appliances At HomeGoods?

Discount department stores like HomeGoods can be a great place to shop for cheap kitchen appliances, but not every purchase may live up to your best hopes. HomeGoods does have a fairly generous return policy that covers items in original condition, but what happens to items that people do bring back? It's fair to think that kitchen appliances returned in original condition with store packaging would be put back out on the sales floor. But according to former and current employees, they meet the same fate of other store returns: a locked trash can. The can is locked for the same reason returns are sometimes destroyed before going in, to prevent salvage and resale by employees and scavengers.

HomeGoods has its reasons for such a wasteful policy, one being legal liability from a customer becoming sick or injured from any returned item. A low-staffed store like HomeGoods cannot guarantee that an appliance that spent time at a customer's home is still safe to use, even if it almost certainly is. But perhaps the most compelling reason from HomeGoods' perspective is the bottom line: it's less expensive to simply throw away a return than resell or donate it.