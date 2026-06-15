Here's What Happens To Returned Kitchen Appliances At Costco

Nobody likes returning purchases, especially for big-ticket items like kitchen appliances. But once the hassle is done, the customer is often just happy to take their refund or store credit and walk off, freed from whatever they didn't want anymore. But that's hardly the end of the appliance's journey. At Costco and many other stores, it may just be beginning.

When someone returns an appliance at Costco, the store first evaluates the item to see if it can be donated or, ideally, resold. Any appliances that don't make this cut are packed onto pallets and sent to a specialized return depot, which evaluates them again, including some appliances that the depot sends back after concluding they actually can be donated or resold.

But these outcomes don't cover every single Costco return. If the appliance is too damaged for donation or resale, Costco may return it to the vendor or manufacturer for a credit, much like a customer might get store credit for the same return. In other cases, Costco might auction the returned appliance to third-party resellers, who then publicly list it again. Only in the rarest of cases, particularly if hazardous materials are involved, will Costco simply take the financial loss and trash a returned appliance.