What Happens To The Returned Items At Aldi?

Aldi is well-known as a great place for grocery shopping on a budget, but you may not know that it's also a great place to return unwanted purchases. Aldi's return policy is so generous that employees feel like some customers take advantage of it, like by returning mostly eaten snacks for alleged dissatisfaction. Legitimate or otherwise, it's clear that the grocery chain gets a lot of returns. But what happens to all that stuff?

While Aldi itself doesn't publicly reveal where returned items go, Reddit comments from Aldi employees and their family members indicate that returned food items are generally thrown away. This includes everything from unopened items to scammy returns of nearly finished bags of potato chips.

A few Aldi employees have also reported on Reddit that their stores might donate returned items that are both unopened and nonperishable, or encourage customers to do the same because the store will have to throw them out. But whether it's the majority of stores that simply trash the items or the few that might donate some, a returned Aldi item will never see an Aldi sales floor again.