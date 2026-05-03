Stop Wrecking Your Ceramic Cookware And Follow This Tip

Some ceramic cookware brands can cost a pretty penny, so taking care of them is essential if you want to make the most of your investment. One tip you should always keep in mind to maintain their non-stick capabilities is to avoid using abrasive metal utensils to flip your burgers and stir your soups; opt for wooden, silicone, or nylon options instead.

Ceramic cookware features a metal base (usually aluminum or steel) that's coated in a type of silicon. This layer of silicon is what makes it non-stick and gives it a glossy finish. Expensive ceramic pans tend to have more layers of silicon, which makes them more durable. That said, using metal utensils on even the costliest ceramic cookware (or the best nonstick pans) can create small scratches on that smooth surface, which gives them an unsightly appearance over time and hampers their performance. These abrasions might not look too bad to begin with, but they will accelerate the decline of your cookware and diminish its lifespan.

Silicone utensils are hard-wearing and heat-resistant, which means they can withstand very high temperatures without falling apart or becoming damaged. As they're also stain-resistant, you can easily use them to stir curries containing turmeric or tomato-based pasta sauce without worrying about them becoming discolored. Wooden spoons are more prone to staining. However, they are made of a sustainable material and are a classic, durable alternative. Moreover, their harder edges make them ideal for scraping the bottom of ceramic cookware without causing any nicks.