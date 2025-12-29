4 Tips For Maintaining Your Vintage Pyrex Pieces

One of the selling points of Pyrex cookware has always been its durability, so it's no wonder that many vintage pieces are still in perfectly good condition after decades of use. But just because something is tougher than your average glass doesn't mean you shouldn't be gentle with it to make sure it lasts for generations to come.

There are a few simple rules of thumb to keep vintage Pyrex borosilicate (or any old glassware, such as the Pyrex-like Anchor-Hocking cookware made of soda-lime glass) in good condition. And they all revolve around treating these precious antiques with the care they deserve. Even if they can take much harsher treatment without breaking, you'll want to do better by the glass than simply not breaking it.

Improper maintenance can dull glossy finishes, fade colors, wear away patterns, and scuff or even scratch glass surfaces, all without actually breaking the piece. And the joy of collecting pieces like these is significantly diminished if they no longer look as good as they cook.