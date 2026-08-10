Aldi Has A New Bite-Sized Mexican-Style Snack, And I Couldn't Even Finish One

Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfans try out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.

There's little I love more than great Mexican food, and if I can heat it up quickly at home when the craving strikes, that's even better. Aldi's Mexican foods run the gamut from burritos and chimichangas to pork carnitas and chicken fajitas. But there's always room for more delicious additions I can add to my shopping cart, which is why I was super excited when I saw that Aldi was introducing beef birria bites.

If you're not already familiar with birria or how it's served, it's a way to prepare and serve meat that results in a spicy, savory, and exceptionally moist dish. Often, it's served almost soup-style in the juices it was cooked in, but birria tacos are amongst my favorite serving methods — breaded bite-form is a new one, and I had to try them.