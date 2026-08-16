The Hands Down Worst Place To Buy Kitchen Appliances, Per Consumer Reports

If you're in the market for a new refrigerator, of course it's important to find the right brand — but purchasing the right brand from the right store is just as important. Just as there are refrigerator brands that are best avoided, there are appliance stores you should also steer clear of. Consumer Reports surveyed 20,000 of its members on the best and worst stores to shop for all large or small appliances, and coming in dead last in both segments was the upper-Midwest-based budget hardware store Menards.

Stores were rated on price, service, selection, in-store atmosphere, website usability, home delivery, and installation. For small appliances, Menards fared poorly, and for large, the chain was at best middle-of-the-road. For website, delivery, and installation, the chain's score was nonexistent. Menards does deliver, but for installation services it connects you with a local contractor. Anyone who has tried to use the Menards website since 1998 knows the pain of navigating it. If you're looking to shop for appliances online, you may be better served searching on Amazon.