7 Best Kitchen Appliance Deals To Look For On Amazon In July 2026
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The right appliance can add a lot of functionality to a home kitchen. Appliances can be a bit pricey, though, and shopping around for deals is important. Luckily for frugal shoppers, Amazon has a lot of kitchen appliances on sale this month.
Much like the Amazon kitchen products on sale during June, there's little information on the duration of these sales beyond being live now for a limited time only. Also like those products, it's likely that these will go on sale again soon, though possibly not as highly discounted as this.
This month's appliance deals on Amazon cover drink fridges and ice makers, part of a perfect setup for any aspiring host. For a renovation-minded buyer, there are also larger appliances on discount, including a gas cooktop and wall mounted range hood — or for someone who can't renovate, a portable range hood that reviews suggest actually works.
Euhomy beverage refrigerator
This considerably sized beverage cooler has space for up to 145 cans of your favorite drinks and a number of adjustable shelves to arrange the fridge as needed for tall cans, long necks, or even whole bottles of wine. The temperature is easy to adjust with just two buttons inside and easy to monitor via electronic display. A small blue light toggles on and off to light up what's inside, visible through the clear glass door.
Purchase the EUHOMY 4.5 Cu.ft Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler on Amazon for $269.99, 10% off the standard price.
Aeitto countertop ice maker
This countertop ice maker is capable of making 26 pounds of fresh ice per day, with cubes in either small or large sizes. Better yet, ice can be ready in as little as 6 minutes after turning the machine on. And thanks to its relatively small size, it should be able to fit on nearly any kitchen counter. Just be sure to clean your ice maker regularly with warm water, soap, and a sponge, and thoroughly remove all soap residue before using it again.
Purchase the Aeitto Ice Maker on Amazon for $89.99, a major 55% discount from the usual $199.99 price.
Tieasy wall-mounted range hood
This oven hood brings modern elegance to a kitchen in need of a smoke solution. The chimney height is adjustable to fit a variety of kitchens. A surprisingly quiet 3-speed exhaust fan sucks smoke and airborne grease away from your cooking area, which is also lit from above by an LED light. But a good hood is also one of the tips for staying cool in a hot kitchen — it sucks excess heat out of the room as well.
Purchase the Tieasy Wall Mount Range Hood on Amazon for $110.48 at a 15% discount.
Gasland cooktop with griddle
This 24-inch gas cooktop features four burners and a reversible grill/griddle that sits above two of them but can be removed as needed. The versatile cooking surface is designed to run on natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, or propane, making it an option for homeowners in all sorts of situations. Burner power varies from 2800 BTU to 9500 BTU, a capability meeting nearly any cooking need.
Purchase the Gasland 24-inch gas cooktop with griddle on Amazon for $263.99, a 20% discount off the usual asking price.
Amzchef portable range hood
A portable range hood can be a good smoke solution for homes with little or no built-in kitchen ventilation. Unlike the best built-in hoods, it won't direct any irritants outside, but customer reviews suggest that it does a good job of filtering those irritants out. Consider it as either a standalone solution or a helpful assist for a lackluster built-in hood.
Purchase the Amzchef portable range hood on Amazon for $71.99, a 10% discount.
Icevival upright freezer
An upright freezer can give you the ability to plan meals months ahead of time, and this Amazon option has nearly 8 cubic feet to fill, with the ability to switch between refrigeration, freezing, and rapid freezing. If this is going to be your first large freezer, be sure to consult our beginner's guide on how to properly freeze different meats, starting with a baseline temperature no warmer than 0 degrees Fahrenheit.
Purchase the Icevival 7.5 Cu. Ft. upright freezer on Amazon for $381.94, 10% off the typical price.
Euhomy countertop dishwasher
A countertop dishwasher can be a massive time saver in a home without a full-size dishwasher installed. It may not fit larger pots and pans, but it's large enough to meet most needs for a two-person household with one daily cycle. It features options for normal, fast, and heavy duty cycles as well as rinsing fruit. It can either be connected to a kitchen faucet or manually filled with a pitcher and built-in five-liter water tank.
Purchase the Euhomy 6 Program countertop dishwasher on Amazon for $242.99, 10% off the standard price.