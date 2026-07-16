7 Best Kitchen Appliance Deals To Look For On Amazon In July 2026

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The right appliance can add a lot of functionality to a home kitchen. Appliances can be a bit pricey, though, and shopping around for deals is important. Luckily for frugal shoppers, Amazon has a lot of kitchen appliances on sale this month.

Much like the Amazon kitchen products on sale during June, there's little information on the duration of these sales beyond being live now for a limited time only. Also like those products, it's likely that these will go on sale again soon, though possibly not as highly discounted as this.

This month's appliance deals on Amazon cover drink fridges and ice makers, part of a perfect setup for any aspiring host. For a renovation-minded buyer, there are also larger appliances on discount, including a gas cooktop and wall mounted range hood — or for someone who can't renovate, a portable range hood that reviews suggest actually works.