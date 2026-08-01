It's Clear Which Refrigerator Brands You Should Avoid, According To Customers

A refrigerator is an essential modern appliance, keeping your favorite foods cold and preserved. Many households don't stop at one; according to a Fridge.com data analysis, 37.4% of U.S. households have at least two working refrigerators, with an average of 1.47 per home. In 2026, the global refrigerator market is estimated at $82.33 billion, per Fortune Business Insights, meaning there's a lot of iceboxes storing everything from veggies to leftovers.

To that end, there are a lot of refrigerator brands out there. Like with any important purchase, from a car to a mattress, you should be smart about which fridge brand you invest in. The average refrigerator lasts 10-15 years depending on the design, and you'll probably want something with excellent build quality to avoid regular replacement costs. Just as importantly, it needs to be a well-functioning fridge that has useful features, is reliable, lets you stay organized, and performs the all-important task of cooling its contents.

Some refrigerator brands have by and large earned the market's respect, with names like Bosch, Westinghouse, GE, Whirlpool, and Sub-Zero garnering praise from experts and consumers alike. But some brands, even if they're liked by experts, are reviled by the people who've been stuck using them day in and day out. To help you make the best choice when you're browsing deals on kitchen appliances, here are eight refrigerator brands with a near-universal consensus from customers to steer clear.