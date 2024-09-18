Yes, Your Stanley Tumbler Can Keep Your Burrito Warm (If You're Desperate)

Burritos are an excellent choice for a warm, packed lunch. They're a self-contained meal and when wrapped up tight, they're easy to carry and mostly mess-free. It's the perfect choice if you're brown-bagging it to work, heading to the park, or hitting the road. However, they come with one serious caveat, they don't stay warm long enough and cold beans and cheese just don't hit the same. Luckily, we have a clever solution to keep your burrito nice and toasty — a Stanley Tumbler.

That insulated container you use for your daily drinks doubles as a burrito warmer and using it couldn't be easier. Just open your Stanley Tumbler, give it a good wipe, and carefully place your wrapped meal inside. Seal the lid and you'll be on your way with your handy burrito cozy. The only downside is that you'll need a new place to store your actual beverages.

While this culinary hack is pretty straightforward, don't get carried away. Some people may be tempted to push the boundaries of this warming wizardry. If lunch plans change, you might wonder if that homemade burrito is still good for dinner. But before you go digging into a day-old meal, consider some basic food safety like how long this dish can stay warm and safe in a Stanley.