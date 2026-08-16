Bowl & Basket is ShopRite's private label brand that began in 2019. The brand's products have scored both poorly and well in other taste tests we've conducted. Bowl & Basket ranked dead last in our review of BBQ chips because they were so hard they were difficult to eat, and once you persevered through the chip, you were rewarded with a dull, woody flavor. However, the brand seems to be capable of making a good grape jelly that tasted like real fruit with a slight tang and decent sweetness, according to our reviewer. Posters on Reddit have similar varied opinions, with some writing "Almost everything they make is horrible," while others express that they've "Never had an issue."

ShopRite and Bowl & Basket are part of the Wakefern Food Corp cooperative of supermarkets. Some of the other markets in the co-op are Price Rite, Morton Williams, and Fairway — the recently picked up after being ruined by private equity New York City grocer. One Reddit poster who says they work for Wakefern had this to say about the company's store brands: "Their quality standards have always been to meet or exceed the national brand equivalent. They are able to offer lower prices because they aren't advertising the store brand on a national level like national brands do." Hopefully the apple cider vinegar reflects this ethos soon!