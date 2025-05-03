14 Ways To Clean Your Kitchen With Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is the MVP of your kitchen. This acid, which gained popularity thanks to a Hollywood health guru, has been long praised for its nutritional qualities and taste. Apple cider vinegar (or ACV for short) has been found to have positive effects on blood sugar and contains powerful anti-microbial properties – and that's all before we get to its fruity, rich taste. Those anti-microbial properties, however, don't just ensure that your lettuce is bacteria-free: They can also be harnessed to keep your kitchen spick and span.

Advertisement

Like any other vinegar, apple cider vinegar is an excellent cleaning solution, thanks to its acidic properties, which help it to capably cut through dirt and grime. While the vinegar dissolves and wicks up grease, it simultaneously kills off any harmful germs clinging to your surfaces — and its scent quickly dissipates to leave your kitchen smelling neutral and sterile. If you're only using ACV to wipe your countertops, though, you're missing out. Apple cider vinegar can be employed on virtually everything in your kitchen, from the insides of your cooking appliances to your dishwasher, to keep things sparkling. Stop wasting money on expensive cleaning products, and grab your ACV.