9 Sam's Club Pantry Staples That Are Actually Cheaper Than Costco
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When it comes to membership-based wholesale clubs, Costco and Sam's Club are easily the two most popular options out there. If both are available to you, then it can definitely be hard to figure out which one is the better option for you. You can start with our guide to Costco vs Sam's Club: five key differences you need to know.
If you're looking at prices alone, then you may assume that Costco has Sam's Club beat. While Costco certainly has very affordable prices and can absolutely save you money in the long run, there are actually some pantry staples that are cheaper overall at Sam's Club. Some of the price differences come down to just a few cents, so you'll have to decide for yourself if you think the price disparity is worth it or not. But if this list includes any of your most-purchased grocery products, then you may want to consider choosing Sam's Club over Costco.
Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
When it comes to organic extra virgin olive oil, a two-liter bottle from Kirkland Signature at Costco costs $20.99, while a 68-ounce bottle from Member's Mark Sam's Club is priced at $17.48. This comes out to $0.31 per ounce at Costco and $0.26 per ounce at Sam's. The difference is about five cents an ounce, which may not seem like much, but it can add up over time, especially if you use olive oil for cooking on a daily basis.
Buy a 68-ounce bottle of Member's Mark Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Sam's Club for $17.48.
Medium Roast Ground Coffee
If you go through a lot of coffee, then you should know which grocery chain offers the best price. Here, we'll look at a classic, straightforward medium roast coffee in ground format. At Costco, a 40-ounce bag from Kirkland Signature costs $21.99 or $0.55 per ounce. At Sam's Club, a 40-ounce container from Member's Mark costs $16.98 or $0.42 per ounce. Though still somewhat small, this 13-cent per ounce difference is a bit more noticeable than that of the olive oil.
Buy a 40-ounce container of Member's Mark Classic Medium Roast Ground Coffee from Sam's Club for $16.98.
Hershey's Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
If you love making, say, fudgy brownies or homemade chocolate ice cream, then you're going to need plenty of cocoa powder. Sam's Club offers the more affordable price. Both chains sell a 40-ounce bag of Hershey's unsweetened cocoa powder. At Costco, it's $13.99 ($0.35 per ounce); at Sam's Club, it's $11.98 ($0.29 per ounce). So, all in all, you'll be saving about two dollars each time you buy this product.
Buy a 40-ounce bag of Hershey's Natural Unsweetened Cocoa Powder from Sam's Club for $11.98.
Swanson Chicken Broth
At Costco, you can get a 12-pack of low-sodium Swanson chicken broth for $11.49. Meanwhile, at Sam's Club, a 12-pack of regular Swanson chicken broth costs $8.93. This may not be a direct comparison (since one is low sodium and one isn't), but the price difference is still notable — you save almost three bucks by purchasing it at Sam's Club. Of course, if you prefer the low sodium, the extra few bucks is likely worth it (as Sam's Club doesn't carry a low sodium version).
Buy a 12-pack of Swanson Chicken Broth from Sam's Club for $8.93.
Heinz Ketchup
For many, ketchup needs to be stocked at all times. And you can't go wrong with Heinz, which is easily the most iconic and well-known ketchup brand (and, if you're wondering, there's a reason the bottles have '57' on them). Both Sam's Club and Costco sell a three-pack of 44-ounce bottles of Heinz ketchup — but Sam's Club is significantly cheaper. Its three-pack costs $10.98, while Costco's three-pack costs $13.99.
Buy a three-pack of Heinz Original Tomato Ketchup from Sam's Club for $10.98.
Del Monte Canned Corn
There's so much you can do with canned corn — and there's a fool-proof way to properly season it for ultimate flavor. Sam's Club and Costco both sell a multi-can pack of Del Monte canned corn. At Sam's Club, you can get an eight-pack for $8.42; at Costco, you can buy a 12-pack for $14.99. This comes out to $1.05 per can at Sam's and $1.25 per can at Costco — so Sam's Club is the clear winner of affordability here.
Buy an eight-pack of Del Monte Golden Sweet Whole Kernel Corn from Sam's Club for $8.42.
Organic Quinoa
Quinoa lovers can find it in bulk at both Sam's Club and Costco, but the price is slightly better at the former. Costco sells a 4.5-pound bag from Kirkland Signature for $12.99, which comes out to $0.18 per ounce. At Sam's Club, there's a 64-ounce bag of Member's Mark organic quinoa for $8.78, which comes out to $0.14 per ounce. Once you do purchase a big bag of quinoa (from either store), be sure to check out our list of 13 amazing quinoa recipes.
Buy a 64-ounce bag of Member's Mark Organic Quinoa from Sam's Club for $8.78.
Canned Tuna
Canned tuna can be used for an easy, filling meal — and there are ways to elevate it for a fancier, budget-friendly dish. At Sam's Club, purchase an eight-pack of the Member's Mark albacore tuna for $12.98. At Costco, Kirkland Signature also has an eight-pack of albacore solid white tuna, which is priced at $20.99. The Member's Mark cans are slightly smaller (five ounces to Kirkland's seven ounces), but it still comes out a bit cheaper — $0.32 per ounce versus $0.37 per ounce.
Buy an eight-pack of Member's Mark Premium Solid White Albacore Tuna from Sam's Club for $12.98.
Sea Salt
Sea salt is easily one of the most-used pantry essentials for many home cooks out there — so it doesn't hurt to buy it in bulk. Costco's Kirkland Signature fine grain sea salt is $3.99 for a 30 ounce container. The Member's Mark sea salt at Sam's Club comes in a 36-ounce container and costs $3.98. This comes out to $0.11 per ounce at Sam's Club and $0.13 per ounce at Costco — so the Member's Mark version wins in affordability by two cents per ounce.
Buy a 36-ounce container of Member's Mark Sea Salt from Sam's Club for $3.98.