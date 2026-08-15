9 Sam's Club Pantry Staples That Are Actually Cheaper Than Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to membership-based wholesale clubs, Costco and Sam's Club are easily the two most popular options out there. If both are available to you, then it can definitely be hard to figure out which one is the better option for you. You can start with our guide to Costco vs Sam's Club: five key differences you need to know.

If you're looking at prices alone, then you may assume that Costco has Sam's Club beat. While Costco certainly has very affordable prices and can absolutely save you money in the long run, there are actually some pantry staples that are cheaper overall at Sam's Club. Some of the price differences come down to just a few cents, so you'll have to decide for yourself if you think the price disparity is worth it or not. But if this list includes any of your most-purchased grocery products, then you may want to consider choosing Sam's Club over Costco.