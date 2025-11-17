The Reason Heinz Ketchup Bottles Have That '57' On The Label

The "57 varieties" stamped on every Heinz ketchup bottle might seem like a promise of options — but it isn't. It's something you might not have known about Heinz: The number was completely made up. When founder H. J. Heinz coined the slogan in 1896, his company was already producing more than 60 different foods, from horseradish and pickles to vinegar and pepper sauce. Ketchup was still a fairly new addition, introduced 20 years earlier, but Heinz saw a chance to brand it as something distinct — polished, dependable, and memorable.

Heinz had always been a marketing visionary. Before "57," he was already handing out free samples and branded trinkets to build loyalty among shoppers. But the number took his strategy to another level. Within weeks of coming up with the slogan, "57 varieties" appeared everywhere — printed in newspapers and flashing above New York City in one of the nation's first electric billboards. The glowing sign featured a 43-foot pickle and more than a thousand lightbulbs, turning the phrase into an early advertising spectacle.

It didn't matter that there were never 57 varieties — the number simply felt right. And more than a century later, that arbitrary choice still defines one of the most recognizable bottles in the world.