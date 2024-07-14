How To Elevate Canned Tuna For A Fancy (And Budget-Friendly) Meal
If you're a fan of seafood but not of the high prices that usually come with it, canned tuna can be an easy workaround. Sure, it won't have quite the same taste as fresh fish, but it is packed with flavor and comes pre-cooked, which can also save you time and effort on your meals.
Of course, the reality is that canned tuna isn't exactly fancy. But, if you want to elevate it to create something that feels more luxurious and makes you forget your fish is from, well, a can, Chef Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef at Brezza & Bar Zazu in Las Vegas, has some suggestions. She spoke with Daily Meal in an exclusive interview to give some insights into how to upgrade this pantry staple. She explained that a few of her favorite ways to use canned tuna are to add it to antipasto recipes, sauces, and salads.
Add it to your appetizers
Chef Nicole Brisson notes that cold appetizers can be a great way to use canned tuna. "One of my favorite dishes using canned tuna is Vitello tonnato. A very elevated cold, Italian classic that when done correctly is my absolute favorite," she told Daily Meal.
Vitello tonnato is an antipasto made of veal paired with a creamy tuna sauce. The sauce gives the dish a boost of briny, salty flavor that ramps up the otherwise fairly mild taste of the veal. Even though it contains tuna, the veal makes it feel fancy, and it can work as an easy appetizer when you're putting together a multi-course meal. Plus, it's a light and refreshing bite to start your meal on a hot summer day!
Vitello tonnato isn't the only appetizer that Brisson likes to use canned tuna in. She also notes that a niçoise salad can be a fancy way to use this ingredient. "The combination of cooked and raw vegetable with olives and [an] anchovy, red wine vinaigrette are the perfect platform for the tuna," she said.
The chef marinates the tuna with fresh basil, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, and red wine vinegar to bring out the fish's flavor. The marinade also infuses it with an herby flavor that can add a soft balance to the brininess of the fish. Better yet, the meal is hearty enough to serve as a standalone meal and not just an appetizer!
Use tuna to boost sauces
It's not just appetizers that can benefit from canned tuna. "I love changing up my puttanesca by adding canned tuna," Chef Nicole Brisson noted, adding, "The anchovies, capers, and olives are a perfect match with [the] oceanic flavor of the tuna."
Additionally, the tomatoes in the sauce add brightness and acidity that balances out the rich, savory flavor of the tuna. Beyond this recipe, you can also try swapping out the protein in other sauces, such as a bolognese sauce, for tuna to get a similar hearty and savory mix of tomato and salty tuna.
If you're not into tomato-based sauces, you can still use tuna in your pasta. A hearty tuna noodle casserole can be another way to use up cans of this ingredient. This dish has creamy, rich flavors that help to neutralize some of the strong, salty notes in the fish. At the same time, it has pungent garlic notes and earthy mushrooms that add extra flavor. Whether you try this recipe or go for one of Nicole Brisson's suggestions, there are plenty of ways to use canned tuna in hearty and elegant meals without resorting to just tuna salad on crackers or toast.