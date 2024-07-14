How To Elevate Canned Tuna For A Fancy (And Budget-Friendly) Meal

Chef Nicole Brisson notes that cold appetizers can be a great way to use canned tuna. "One of my favorite dishes using canned tuna is Vitello tonnato. A very elevated cold, Italian classic that when done correctly is my absolute favorite," she told Daily Meal.

Vitello tonnato is an antipasto made of veal paired with a creamy tuna sauce. The sauce gives the dish a boost of briny, salty flavor that ramps up the otherwise fairly mild taste of the veal. Even though it contains tuna, the veal makes it feel fancy, and it can work as an easy appetizer when you're putting together a multi-course meal. Plus, it's a light and refreshing bite to start your meal on a hot summer day!

Vitello tonnato isn't the only appetizer that Brisson likes to use canned tuna in. She also notes that a niçoise salad can be a fancy way to use this ingredient. "The combination of cooked and raw vegetable with olives and [an] anchovy, red wine vinaigrette are the perfect platform for the tuna," she said.

The chef marinates the tuna with fresh basil, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, and red wine vinegar to bring out the fish's flavor. The marinade also infuses it with an herby flavor that can add a soft balance to the brininess of the fish. Better yet, the meal is hearty enough to serve as a standalone meal and not just an appetizer!