8 Free Cookbooks That Are Worth Downloading Right Now
Who says building a cookbook collection has to cost a fortune or hours spent scouring the shelves of thrift stores or second-hand bookshops? Some of the best recipes from some of the world's most respected chefs are only a click away. And it won't cost you a single cent. From vintage kitchen classics to chef-written guides and timeless baking bibles from culinary pioneers, the internet is packed with free cookbooks legally available for download. These come from well-known brands, chefs who changed the way we cook, and even provide a window into the culinary world inside the country's most famous house. Before you spend hundreds on a first-edition vintage cookbook, take advantage of these hidden digital culinary treasures. We've rounded up eight of the best free cookbooks that are worth downloading right now. So, make some space on your computer or tablet, start downloading, and get cooking the greats that paved the way.
Jiffy Recipe Book
Jiffy has been a staple in American households since it introduced its baking mixes in 1930. Jilly helped home cooks easily prepare anything from muffins to cornbread and pie crusts. To keep tradition alive, the Jiffy brand offers a free cookbook, "America's Favorite Jiffy Recipes," that people can request on its website. Just fill out the form, and in two to three weeks you can start baking popular old favorites with the company's classic Jiffy mix as well as its newest product, Jiffy Honey Corn Muffin Mix. There are also a variety of creative ways to use Jiffy cornbread once you make it, including homemade croutons and corn soufflé.
Jell-O: America's Most Famous Dessert
The unmistakable and iconic Jell-O brand has a history that reaches beyond the launches of instant pudding and pie fillings. Pearle Bixby Wait and his wife, May, created the powder-mix gelatin snack in 1897, and two years later sold it to Orator Woodward, the founder of Genesee Pure Food Co. And it's been satisfying the young and young at heart ever since. In 1910, when Jell-O was still 10 cents a package and came in seven flavors, the brand published a recipe book featuring sweet concoctions like Orange Star to the more bizarre gelatin recipes of that time, like pimento Jell-O salad. You can download "Jell-O: America's Most Famous Dessert" for free from the Duke University Libraries Digital Repository collection and archives.
Gold Medal Flour Cookbook
Another classic from the Duke University Libraries' Digital Repository collection and archives, the "Gold Medal Flour Cookbook" is one every baker should have in their pantry. Gold Medal has been producing its iconic flour for over 140 years and remains one of the most popular flour producers in the country. Published in 1917 by the Washburn-Crosby Company, the cookbook contains recipes using the iconic Gold Medal Flour brand, baking techniques, and advertisements from that time. Recipes are organized into chapters, including fish, vegetables, game, cakes, and breads.
The White House Cookbook
Who hasn't wondered what graces the table of United States presidents? This cookbook was published during Woodrow Wilson's presidency, offering a look into the recipes, cooking techniques, and menus used in the White House. There are some eyebrow-raising recipes for those who dare, including pigeons and roasted squirrel. Puffing tobacco smoke into the ear was believed to help with an earache, and chicken jelly is included in the "For the Sick" section, but what exactly it cures remains a mystery. You can download "White House Cookbook" for free from the Internet Archive's Cookbooks and Home Economics selection.
Betty Crocker's International Cookbook
While based on an actual sous-chef, Betty Crocker wasn't a real-life baker. She was, however, the character the Washburn-Crosby company used when introducing the brand in 1921. Now a cultural icon, she has long been relied on by home cooks everywhere for her quick party cake mixes and frostings. The company has produced several cookbooks, including "Betty Crocker's International Cookbook," available from the Internet Archive. Of course, it wouldn't be Betty Crocker if she didn't offer some dessert inspiration. Bakers will find recipes for crumpets, Portuguese sweet bread, and a Swedish coffee ring.
Recipes: Hershey's Baking Chocolate
The "Recipes: Hershey's Baking Chocolate" cookbook is among those that every chocolate lover should own. Published in 1941 by the Hershey Chocolate Corporation, the cookbook contains everything you need to whip up your favorite goodies using the brand's unsweetened baking chocolate. Whether you're craving cakes, puddings, or cookies, there's a recipe in here for every sweet tooth. Chocolate Souffle, a homemade Hershey's hot chocolate, and chocolate malted milk are some of the standouts. The Project Gutenberg free digital library provides access to the cookbook.
Mastering The Art Of French Cooking
One of the most loved and recognized chefs of the 20th century, Julia Child is credited with bringing French cuisine to the American public. While she graduated from the Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris in 1951, she wouldn't publish "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" until a decade later. Free to download on the Internet Archive site, there's a chapter on French sauces like Bechamel, as well as recipes for cooking mussels and roasted chicken. For those who enjoy a fun fact, Julia Child's first foray into cooking was experimenting with a shark repellent used to deter the predator from accidentally setting off underwater explosives during World War II. The concoction is still used today.
The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book
Culinary expert Fannie Farmer wrote the final selection on the list. Published in 1896, Farmer's work changed how food was prepared by stressing the importance of measuring ingredients. Farmer, who studied at the Boston Cooking School, helped to influence cooking instruction and measurement systems for decades. Still in print today, "The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book" has sold millions of copies. The book includes her most famous recipes, such as Boston baked beans and angel food cake. It also includes wartime recipes and how to host a formal dinner. The book is available from the Internet Archive.