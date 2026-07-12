5 Old-School Cookbooks Every Baker Should Already Own

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Cookbooks are a huge part of every home baker's repertoire, equal in importance to such essentials as a digital scale, a pastry cutter, and a dough scraper. But with thousands to choose from, not to mention the dozens of new ones that come out each year, it can feel overwhelming to figure out which ones are the best of the best. There are so many wonderful baking cookbooks that have been written, many more than the five we selected. But these handful of baking guides share hundreds of positive reviews, renowned authors, and legacies of being tried and trusted.

Some of our picks focus on one category of baking (like breads and cookies), but the others encompass the vast world of baked goods, from cakes and pies to pastries and brownies. Whatever your skill level, these five books should give everyone more than a solid base for getting started in baking, building your recipe repertoire, mastering skills, or just strengthening your know-how when it comes to flour, eggs, and sugar, and the plethora of treats you can create with them.