5 Old-School Cookbooks Every Chocolate Lover Should Own
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Before at-home bakers got inspiration for chocolate recipes from viral TikTok videos or by scrolling through someone's life story on a blog, there were cookbooks that paved the way. Ones that were dog-eared, pages worn, and stained with frosting for their tried-and-true recipes that have stood the test of time and still hold up today. While chocolate is always the star in countless desserts, the vintage cookbooks that created them deserve just as much love and limelight. After all, they were the pioneers who shaped how generations baked with chocolate. They guided sweets lovers and at-home cooks in mastering fudgy brownies, towering layer cakes, and the exact measurements and techniques needed to create a chocolate dessert everyone would love at their next gathering.
Every chocolate lover and baker, at any level, needs at least a few solid dessert cookbooks by the greats on their shelves. With so many options, deciding what to buy can be as dizzying as a sugar overload. We selected the top five old-school cookbooks that deserve a spot in your kitchen. All of them are packed with timeless chocolate recipes that are as irresistible now as they were when they were first published.
Maida Heatter's Book of Great Chocolate Desserts
Known as the "Queen of Cake," Maida Heatter is a professional pastry chef with nine dessert cookbooks under her belt and was one of the first to be inducted into the Chocolatier Hall of Fame. So, it's safe to say she knows a thing or two about chocolate. This cookbook, "Maida Heatter's Book of Great Chocolate Desserts," was published in 1980, became a New York Times bestseller, and won her a James Beard Award. Chocolate connoisseurs will find everything here, from her famous flourless chocolate cake and an 86-proof chocolate cake to brownies and sauces.
Buy "Maida Heatter's Book of Great Chocolate Desserts" on Amazon for $39.15.
Hershey's 1934 Cookbook
In 1934, Hershey's published its own cookbook of many of its famous chocolate confections. The cookbook was republished by the brand in 1971 with updated recipes to meet modern baking standards. This book is filled with over 100 pages of recipes, including chocolate malted milk, chocolate butterscotch pie, and chocolate floating islands.
Buy "Hershey's 1934 Cookbook" on Amazon for $19.99 or on eBay starting at around $5.00.
Cadbury's Chocolate Cookbook
Cadbury is known for its Peeps, chocolate bunnies, and, of course, the famous Creme Eggs. The company also rolled out its own cookbook in 1978, chronicling how it brought chocolate to Western Europe, along with recipes for cakes, candies, and biscuits. The cookbook was written by Patricia Dunbar, who had served as head of the Cadbury Food Advisory Service for 10 years at that point.
Buy "Cadbury's Chocolate Cookbook"on Amazon for $10.14 or on eBay starting around $8.
Walter Baker and Co. Choice Recipes
Massachusetts-based Walter Baker & Co. was the first company to produce chocolate in the United States. Founded in 1764, the company was eventually renamed Baker's Chocolate, which is still a household name and widely used product today. In 1923, the company published this Choice Recipes cookbook, which features its products in recipes for frostings, fudge, candy, and cookies. The cover features La Belle Chocolatiere, the logo for Walter Baker & Co., inspired by a Swiss artist's painting.
Find various editions on Etsy starting around $18.00 or on eBay starting around $12.00.
Baker's Favorite Chocolate Recipes: A Handbook of Chocolate Cookery
Another classic from Walter Baker Chocolate & Co., the "Baker's Favorite Chocolate Recipes" cookbook is a staple that should be in every chocolate lover's pantry. Published in 1952, it contains tips for using Baker's Chocolate, 200 recipes, and some photos of the company's original product packaging.
Buy "Baker's Favorite Chocolate Recipes: A Handbook of Chocolate Cookery" on Amazon for $23.75.