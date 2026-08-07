This Sam's Club Award-Winning Fall Pie Is Back At The Bakery
Early August usually means most people are escaping the heat by hitting the beach. Not everyone loves summer, however. Plenty of people are ready to move on to the leaves changing and temperatures dropping. For those who believe it's never too early for pumpkin spice season, the Sam's Club bakery has something for them: pumpkin pie.
According to the sticker on the container, the pie won the 2025 American Pie Council's award for best pie in the Shelf Stable category. Posted on Southgate, Michigan's Sam's Club Instagram account at the end of July, the pie has plenty of time before Thanksgiving to test its shelf-stable abilities. The 58 ounce, 12 inch Member's Mark pie serves 11 to 14 people and only costs $5.98. Sam's Club says the pie is perfect for the holidays and leftovers can be stored in the freezer, then left in the refrigerator to thaw for 10 to 12 hours. Or, you can pick one up today to take on your way to the beach.
What people are saying about the Member's Mark pumpkin pie
The obvious comparison to the pumpkin pie found at the Sam's Club bakery is the well-regarded Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie. On a Reddit thread in a section devoted to Sam's Club, a poster compared the two warehouse bakeries' pumpkin pies. "We're keeping the Sam's pie, and tossing the Costco version. Well done, Sam's," they wrote. A commenter who said they worked in the bakery department at both stores replied, writing, "Sam's pumpkin pies are frozen and thawed in [the] club. Never see the oven there. Costco's dough and filling are made in [the] warehouse."
Even though the Member's Mark pumpkin pie won the award for the best shelf stable pie, we still feel like it's one of the Sam's Club's foods that taste homemade. A reviewer on the Sam's Club website agrees, writing that it "Taste[s] as good as my home-made and a lot less trouble." Their only problem with the pie is some of the preservatives. While the ingredients are all safe to consume, without them the pie certainly wouldn't win the award it has, as it wouldn't even be up for consideration in the shelf stable category.