This Sam's Club Award-Winning Fall Pie Is Back At The Bakery

Early August usually means most people are escaping the heat by hitting the beach. Not everyone loves summer, however. Plenty of people are ready to move on to the leaves changing and temperatures dropping. For those who believe it's never too early for pumpkin spice season, the Sam's Club bakery has something for them: pumpkin pie.

According to the sticker on the container, the pie won the 2025 American Pie Council's award for best pie in the Shelf Stable category. Posted on Southgate, Michigan's Sam's Club Instagram account at the end of July, the pie has plenty of time before Thanksgiving to test its shelf-stable abilities. The 58 ounce, 12 inch Member's Mark pie serves 11 to 14 people and only costs $5.98. Sam's Club says the pie is perfect for the holidays and leftovers can be stored in the freezer, then left in the refrigerator to thaw for 10 to 12 hours. Or, you can pick one up today to take on your way to the beach.