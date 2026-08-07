Say Hello To Fall With These 9 HomeGoods Kitchen Finds

If you're like some, you can't stand the fact that retailers introduce fall décor when there's still plenty of summer left to enjoy. But those in the opposing camp couldn't be more thrilled when home décor haven, HomeGoods, stocks its shelves with cozy autumn-inspired goodies. That time has officially come for 2026, and we've seen tons of social media videos showcasing some of the most charming kitchen décor items we've seen all year. We found nine that we love and are definitely worth seeking out the next time you're browsing your nearest HomeGoods location.

It's easy to get fall and Halloween décor mixed because they come out at the same time at HomeGoods, so we really tried to focus on fall-themed items, rather than ghosts and goblins. But if Halloween is more your jam for fall, you won't be disappointed in the retailer's selection. We found multiple festive pieces, from cookie jars and mugs to centerpieces and platters. HomeGoods locations aren't guaranteed to have these specific items, as selection varies by location, and (as any HomeGoods shopper knows) pieces can get snagged up quickly. Even if you don't find these nine, you're bound to discover plenty of adorable, unique pieces for your fall kitchen.