Say Hello To Fall With These 9 HomeGoods Kitchen Finds
If you're like some, you can't stand the fact that retailers introduce fall décor when there's still plenty of summer left to enjoy. But those in the opposing camp couldn't be more thrilled when home décor haven, HomeGoods, stocks its shelves with cozy autumn-inspired goodies. That time has officially come for 2026, and we've seen tons of social media videos showcasing some of the most charming kitchen décor items we've seen all year. We found nine that we love and are definitely worth seeking out the next time you're browsing your nearest HomeGoods location.
It's easy to get fall and Halloween décor mixed because they come out at the same time at HomeGoods, so we really tried to focus on fall-themed items, rather than ghosts and goblins. But if Halloween is more your jam for fall, you won't be disappointed in the retailer's selection. We found multiple festive pieces, from cookie jars and mugs to centerpieces and platters. HomeGoods locations aren't guaranteed to have these specific items, as selection varies by location, and (as any HomeGoods shopper knows) pieces can get snagged up quickly. Even if you don't find these nine, you're bound to discover plenty of adorable, unique pieces for your fall kitchen.
Pumpkin shaped cookie jar
Naturally, HomeGoods received a lot of pumpkin-emblazoned servingware for fall, since the orange gourd is pretty much the unofficial symbol for the season. We spied plates, mugs, and jugs, but it was a pumpkin-shaped, ceramic cookie jar that really caught our eye. A stem and leaves make up the handle of the wide-mouthed jar, decorated with spirals and tendrils. It's perfect for any kind of cookie but is especially appropriate for delicious pumpkin cookies made with boxed cake mix.
Gold squirrel candle holders
People expect to see a lot of turkeys on fall-themed décor, and maybe owls and bats for Halloween, but not so much tree-dwelling squirrels. So, we were thrilled to find a set of gold taper holders adorned with the adorable rodents with long, bushy tails and an affinity for wild acorns (which are actually edible when you prep them right). The set features two squirrels resting on their hind legs and tails, each appearing to hold up the candle holder. These would be charming on a dining table all season long.
Fall inspired candles
If you happen to snag those squirrel candle holders, you're going to need some tapers to make them look complete. Fortunately, HomeGoods is stocked year-round with taper candles in all kinds of colors, sizes, and designs. While you're searching, you'll likely also notice the shelves full of scented candles that evoke aromas of ciders, pumpkins, spices, apples, bonfires, chai teas, and pies, along with some that come in pumpkin- and gourd-shaped jars. These are perfect for placing on a kitchen island during the season and filling your home with the comforting scents of autumn.
Kitchen towels
One of the things HomeGoods does best is offer customers countless kitchen towels with seasonal designs, and fall is no exception. While we came across lots of pumpkin, leaf, and turkey motifs, we fell in love with an embroidered set of towels featuring a happy little doodle dog in a sweater, with the words "sweater weather" written above. These will be appropriate for your kitchen throughout October and November, right up to the Christmas season.
Scarecrow mugs
Fall-themed mugs are not hard to find at HomeGoods right now. There are more than a few choices that are perfect for getting in a cozy mood with your morning cup of coffee or evening cup of tea. We were particularly drawn to a sweet scarecrow-shaped mug that comes from a designer named Johanna Parker, who is known for her whimsical designs. This mug features a cheerful little scarecrow with a crow on her shoulder (because she's not scary at all), and a sunflower on her tummy.
Floral table centerpiece
Whether you're decorating your dining table for Thanksgiving or just like to make your dinner spot extra festive for the fall season, a beautiful centerpiece is just about all you need. HomeGoods has several elegant options, but we were particularly drawn to one assembled in a gray-brown box. The faux florals come in sage green, apricot, and cream colors, with three large glass hurricane holders for pillar candles.
Serving tray
If you like to entertain during the fall season, an elegant serving tray is always in order. This elongated tray we spied on a display table at HomeGoods is emblazoned with orange and white pumpkins along with soft fall-colored leaves and flowers. On a tray like this, you can place candles, glassware, flatware, a vase with flowers, or other decorations. You can also build a grazing board on it, or display your wine choices for the evening when you have guests over.
Hand-painted wine glasses
Clear, unadorned wine glasses can be a part of any décor, any kitchen design, and any holiday. They are timeless and classic. But investing in some beautiful, seasonal glassware can also be a fun way to bring a festive vibe into your home. What caught our eye about these fall-themed wine glasses was the intricacy of the hand-painted design. These stemless glasses are adorned with apples, leaves, honeycomb, and flowers. They are perfect for wine, cider, cocktails, mocktails, juices, or iced coffees. You can even try the wine glass hack for holding dip or chips!
Animal shaped salt and pepper shakers
We first spotted some incredibly detailed turkey-shaped salt and pepper shakers on a matching ceramic tray that we loved, but as the YouTube video we spotted them on went on, it was revealed that there were several animals represented in matching sets of shakers. There were foxes, ducks, raccoons, hedgehogs, as well as a set of orange gourds. Even if you didn't fill these shakers with salt and pepper, they'd all make wonderful additions to your fall dinner table.