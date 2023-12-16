Can You Eat Wild Acorns?

Admit it: You've definitely, at least once, looked at an acorn and wondered if it was edible for not only squirrels but us humans, as well. Or maybe the thought has never occurred to you because you're not feral. In any case, you're thinking about it now. And fortunately, we have the answer.

It turns out that wild acorns are indeed edible, kind of — but not straight from the tree. Raw wild acorns contain a significant amount of tannins, which impart a bitter flavor and are toxic to humans in high quantities. (You've probably heard of tannins in the context of wine, where they contribute bitter, dry notes to the wine's overall bouquet, but don't worry — these aren't concentrated enough to be toxic, and in small amounts can even have health benefits. Confusing, we know.)

The good news for any hungry foragers out there is that acorns can be made edible by leaching the tannins out. Once they are prepared safely, acorns can actually offer some health benefits of their own — and, according to some, are very tasty.