The Wine Glass Hack For An Easy DIY Chip And Dip Bowl

Remember those fun plates from the 1990s that had a hole carved out in the center, made to hold chips and dip? While they're certainly practical, they aren't so easy to store. And if you don't have a ton of kitchen space, you probably don't want to buy one. Thankfully, you can easily create a DIY version of this fun potato chip bowl using nothing more than a standard platter and a wine glass. Simply place the wine glass in the center of the platter, and fill it with the dip of your choice. Then, nicely arrange the chips around the glass to create a surprisingly show-stopping centerpiece that will have everyone complimenting your easy snack hack.

Of course, any glass will do, but a wine glass just screams elegance, no? Plus, with its stem, the dip stands out among the rest of the chips. But there are a few pointers to getting the most out of this setup, including making sure people don't have to stick their hands down to the bottom of the glass just to get that last scoop of dip.