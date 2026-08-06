Review: PiiPER Hero Brings Glitter And Sparkles To Buttercream, But Does It Shine?

Recently, I had the opportunity to review a new line of products from an equally new brand, PiiPER. The company focuses on creating fun, unique items that shake things up in the bakery aisle, with branding that's highly targeted towards the younger generation. This is an idea I can get behind, having spent most of my early life in bakeries before starting a 15-year-long food industry career. But my favorite thing these days is when my children help me in the kitchen and make messy memories of their own. This is something the company seems to understand. "My teenage daughter loves to bake, and I kept noticing that nothing on the shelf matched how much fun she was having with it," said Co-Founder of PiiPER Matthew Biggins.

PiiPER sent me an adorably decorated shipping box of some brand-new products so I could try them in my own home alongside my two children. Based on the branding and message, I made a point to test out the products with my 17-year-old daughter for this review, and incorporated her opinions throughout to offer an inside view from PiiPER's target audience. I judged each product based on branding, usability, smell, and taste, as appropriate, and encouraged my daughter to consider the same things. Ready to discover whether these new baking products are worth trying? Let's get into it.