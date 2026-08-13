10 Classic Foods Soldiers Ate Back In The Day That Still Hold Up

Napoleon Bonaparte is credited with the expression "An army marches on its stomach." No evidence exists that he actually said this, and if he did, it would have been cold comfort to his troops, who came close to starving at several points during his campaigns. Napoleon and his troops learned the hard way that staying fed on the battlefield can be a challenge, and sometimes what little food was available was pretty miserable.

Not all of it was, however. The constraints of the battlefield inspired cooks and food scientists to get creative. Troops needed food that was portable, durable, nutritious, and if at all possible, tasty. Some of these foods already existed in the civilian world, and sharp-eyed procurement officers recognized their suitability for the battlefield. Others, however, were created specifically for military use. And many battlefield staples proved practical and popular enough with hungry soldiers to become regular grocery list items and weekday menu picks for civilian home cooks. Here are some modern favorites that first gained popularity on the battlefield.