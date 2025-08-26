Old School Frozen TV Dinners That Everyone Forgot About

Although they may still be around today, the heyday of frozen TV dinners is long gone. Back in the 1950s they were all the rage: Invented in a post-war environment that valued convenience and comfort, they soon became people's go-to option for an alternative to a home-cooked meal. Millions of frozen dinners were sold across the country, and a range of companies began to compete for people's pocketbook. Heavy hitters like Swanson, Morton, and Freezer Queen all tried to outdo each other on the selection of meals they could offer. It was common to see frozen TV dinners come with an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, a selection that would make some modern customers jealous.

However, it appeared that the market just couldn't sustain itself — and as people began to look elsewhere for their dinners and turn back to home cooking, a lot of these frozen options died out. Products that were once the talk of the town were removed from shelves — and people pretty much forgot all about them. Well, we didn't. We've been keeping tabs on old school frozen dinners for quite a while, and we decided that it's time to take a deep-dive into our favorite brands and flavors.