9 Best Japanese-Style Foods To Look For At Costco In 2026

Costco is now a global brand with locations all over the world. Though we may envy international Costco food court options — like Japan's mac and cheese bites — we can still be grateful for the imported goodies brought directly to our shores. If you're saving up for a trip to Japan, or you just got back from one and are missing some of the great foods found there, luckily Costco can help. That's why we compiled some of the best Japanese or Japanese-inspired products available at the warehouse superstore.

Below are some of the best Japanese-style treats, sauces, drinks, broths, and foods found at Costco. While I am not Japanese, I have spent several months across two trips eating my way around the country and love the food — these Costco items live up to what I found during my time there. Keep in mind that prices and selection at the warehouse store vary from region to region.