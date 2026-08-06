9 Best Japanese-Style Foods To Look For At Costco In 2026
Costco is now a global brand with locations all over the world. Though we may envy international Costco food court options — like Japan's mac and cheese bites — we can still be grateful for the imported goodies brought directly to our shores. If you're saving up for a trip to Japan, or you just got back from one and are missing some of the great foods found there, luckily Costco can help. That's why we compiled some of the best Japanese or Japanese-inspired products available at the warehouse superstore.
Below are some of the best Japanese-style treats, sauces, drinks, broths, and foods found at Costco. While I am not Japanese, I have spent several months across two trips eating my way around the country and love the food — these Costco items live up to what I found during my time there. Keep in mind that prices and selection at the warehouse store vary from region to region.
Ito En green tea delivers great taste and vitamin C
Ito En is one of the biggest names in Japanese green tea. You will find bottles of this brand in vending machines and konbinis (convenience stores) across Japan. The taste is clean and light, with a pleasant earthiness and just a slight undertone of green tea grassiness. The added ascorbic acid gives you 280% of your daily recommended vitamin C.
A 12-pack of Ito En Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea can usually be found for around $21 at your local Costco.
Ajinomoto's frozen gyoza is a home favorite
Ajinomoto was founded in Japan in 1909 after one of the company's founders created MSG (which is totally fine to eat!). Gyoza can be found in many dumpling specialty restaurants, izakayas, and ramen shops in Japan, and this frozen version brings that taste home. On Reddit, posters call Ajinomoto's gyoza the easiest to make at home and delicious. "Soo good and our family favorite. ... We are Japanese and highly recommend!" wrote one commenter.
A box of 60 Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyozas can be found at Costco for around $15.
Meiji Chocorooms are classic snacks
Meiji is a classic Japanese chocolate brand that's been around since the 1920s. Chocorooms are cute little crispy crackers shaped like mushrooms with milk and dark chocolate layered caps. Meiji's chocolate tends to be less sweet than its American counterparts and has a nice, subtle creaminess. Don't worry — no actual mushrooms are involved.
A box of 24 bags of Meiji Chocorooms can usually be found at Costco for around $13.
Kewpie Deep-Roasted Sesame Dressing elevates any dish
"It's the salad dressing ubiquitous in Japanese restaurants. Can't go wrong!" wrote a Reddit user when asked if the Kewpie dressing, available at Costco, was good. It's true — you'll find a variation of this nutty, creamy dressing at many Japanese restaurants. You can put it on a simple salad or use it to marinate your steak — either option is delicious.
You can pick up a 30-fluid-ounce bottle of Kewpie Deep-Roasted Sesame Dressing and Marinade from Costco for around $8.
Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu broth delivers restaurant-grade ramen at home
We named this ramen broth a Costco must-have back in May, and its popularity has only grown. On Reddit, a fan wrote, "Frankly, it's better than many restaurants." Simply heat up this broth, add noodles, sliced pork, a jammy egg, nori, greens, and anything you've always dreamed of putting in a bowl of ramen for a dish that rivals a restaurant order.
A pack of four 32-ounce cartons of Kirkland Signature Tonkotsu Pork Ramen Broth runs around $13 at most Costco locations.
Pulmuone Teriyaki Stir-fry Udon shines on the stovetop
Teriyaki has evolved as it traveled from Edo-era Japan to 1960s Hawaii, then on to 1970s Seattle. These days, most Americans know it as a sweet sauce glazing chicken, noodles, and even burgers. This teriyaki stir-fry comes from Pulmuone, a South Korean company. "Sauce is pretty sweet and slightly fishy," one Reddit user claimed. Many customers are fans who suggest cooking it on the stovetop instead of in the microwave.
A package of four refrigerated Pulmuone Teriyaki Stir-Fry Udon costs around $9 at many Costco locations.
Hibiki Japanese Harmony brings complex Japanese whisky home
A blend using at least 10 whiskies from Suntory's three distilleries — Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita — Hibiki Harmony is a complex, yet still approachable, sip. The blend uses multiple casks, including ones used in making plum liquor, to give it a range of floral and fruit notes not often found in whiskies. This 86-proof whisky won a gold medal at the 2025 International Spirits Challenge.
Depending on your state's liquor taxes, Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whisky sells for an average price of $77 if your local store carries spirits.
Sayuri Nigori sake pairs perfectly with spicy food
This junmai nigori sake has gentle, floral notes and is perfect for newcomers to sake. Junmai translates to "pure rice," meaning it is made using only rice, water, yeast, and kōji (a mold used to make soy sauce, miso, and sake). This sake pairs well with indulgent desserts and dishes with spice.
Costco locations with liquor departments typically carry bottles of Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake for around $13, depending on your state's liquor taxes.
Kirkland Signature Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder is a great value choice
Every coffee shop's menu these days is "matcha, matcha, matcha." Now your home can be just as well-stocked. Kirkland Signature's matcha comes from tea farms throughout Japan that specialize in the fine green tea. While this matcha is culinary rather than ceremonial grade, it still works well in a homemade green tea latte — and saves you money compared to the pricier ceremonial stuff.
Costco sells 12-ounce bags of Kirkland Signature Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder for around $20.