14 Best Japanese Candies You Need To Try

Japan is renowned for its unique, exciting food culture. From must-try street foods to Michelin-star dining, there's something interesting at every price point, and many menu items and products feel completely distinct from those you'd find elsewhere in the world. The same goes for the candy. Japanese candy sometimes feels a law unto itself: A collision of innovation (in terms of flavor, texture, and form) and familiarity, the country's confections often combine strands of what's familiar to Western consumers with a particular sensibility when it comes to taste and aesthetics.

A lot of Japanese candies can push the boat out, and it's not uncommon to find treats that almost feel like toys. Gummies shaped like sushi kits (which you put together yourself) or foaming sweets that you place in a little plastic toilet and suck out with a straw are just two of the particularly wild options you might find on a visit. In other cases, the sweets feel rooted in a more traditional food culture, such as sour, umeboshi-flavored hard candies.

For this article, we decided to showcase some of the most popular and interesting candies sold in Japan. We looked at Japanese retailers' websites, blog posts, and social media to find options that stood out for their cultural appeal, individuality, and one-of-a-kind flavor. In addition, we narrowed it down to those that felt unique to the country and were highlighted by customers as must-buys. Hope your taste buds are ready.