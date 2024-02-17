What's The Difference Between Pomelo And Grapefruit?

Pomelo is one of the grandfather fruits of the citrus family, native to South and Southeast Asia and still very popular in nearly every Southeast Asian cuisine. It's widely believed that grapefruits were born from a hybridization of pomelos and oranges in the 18th century, per the University of Florida.

Fortunately, you don't have to have to worry about telling them apart visually from the outside. Grapefruits are big, but pomelos are bigger; they weigh around two to four pounds (and can weigh up to 25 pounds!) and are the size of a small volleyball. Grapefruits, on the other hand, typically weigh around a pound. The colors of their peels aren't the same, either; while grapefruits have yellow-to-yellow-orange peels, pomelos typically have green-to-yellow peels. Their shape is different, too, as grapefruits are round, while pomelos tend to be slightly tapered at one end, similar to an oddly shaped pear.

The crazy thing, though, is that once you actually dig into them, you'd have a much harder time telling them apart. Pomelo flesh not only looks like that of a grapefruit, but there's about the same amount of fruit in one. The reason this is possible is because pomelos have a shockingly thick rind of anywhere from ½ an inch to ¾ of an inch. In terms of taste, they're similar — and have a similar range of flavors, and pomelo also comes in red and white varieties — but pomelo tends to be a sweeter, milder version of that same grapefruit flavor. Pomelo has been described as having a flavor recalling sweet oranges, only slightly less juicy.