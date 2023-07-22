21 Street Foods You Must Try When Visiting Japan

Yatai, Japan's iconic wooden food carts that you'll find in almost every major city, are one of the highlights of any foodie trip to the country. These quaint structures have been around for a long time, dating back to the Edo Period (1603-1868) when they were the fast food of the age, serving up afternoon snacks and evening meals to busy patrons.

Today they're as popular as ever, often setting up in the morning and staying open until late at night. A great spot to grab a snack on the go, refuel with a hearty bowl of ramen, or simply try out some of the street food delights Japan is known for, yatai usually serve up traditional Japanese dishes. Exploring their offerings is a fantastic — and affordable — introduction to Japanese food.

Whether you're heading for Nakasu in Fukuoka, the yatai of Osaka's Tennoji district, or even Kyoto's Nishiki Market, you'll find everything from noodles to deep-fried delights and sweet treats on offer at Japan's street food stalls. To help you get started, we're taking a look at 21 street foods you must try on your next Japan trip.