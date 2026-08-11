Common Customer Praises (And Complaints) About Ninja Kitchen Appliances

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Ninja has managed to build a fiercely loyal following among home cooks who heap praise on the brand's range of kitchen appliances for making cooking faster and life easier. Which is what we're all after, at the end of the day.

Reviews on various portals like Amazon and Reddit frequently praise the speed, power, and versatility of appliances like the multi-cookers, blenders, and ice cream makers. Not to mention the barista-level espresso and mocha its coffee maker manages to achieve. The Ninja blender even made our list of the best kitchen appliances available at Costco for 2026. No mean feat.

That said, alongside the undisputed glory, there's also the grumbling, with customers repeatedly flagging a handful of common frustrations that range from excessive noise to difficulty cleaning and premature failures. We scoured the review portals to find out what customers love and hate about Ninja, and here's what we discovered.