Common Customer Praises (And Complaints) About Ninja Kitchen Appliances
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Ninja has managed to build a fiercely loyal following among home cooks who heap praise on the brand's range of kitchen appliances for making cooking faster and life easier. Which is what we're all after, at the end of the day.
Reviews on various portals like Amazon and Reddit frequently praise the speed, power, and versatility of appliances like the multi-cookers, blenders, and ice cream makers. Not to mention the barista-level espresso and mocha its coffee maker manages to achieve. The Ninja blender even made our list of the best kitchen appliances available at Costco for 2026. No mean feat.
That said, alongside the undisputed glory, there's also the grumbling, with customers repeatedly flagging a handful of common frustrations that range from excessive noise to difficulty cleaning and premature failures. We scoured the review portals to find out what customers love and hate about Ninja, and here's what we discovered.
The Ninja air fryer cooks food fast and produces crisp results
The ultra-convenient air fryer has certainly come a long way since the very first version was created by William L. Maxson in the 1940s. This kitchen gadget saw its strongest renaissance over the last 15 years, with over 25 million air fryers sold in America between 2021 and 2022, according to research carried out by The NPD Group. That number can only have increased since then.
A fair few of those models are likely to be Ninja air fryers, widely praised for adding a nice crispy texture to food, and for significantly hastening the cooking process. Such is customers' love for the brand that Ninja even holds the title of best air fryer on Amazon, according to customer reviews.
"You can get crispy and browned food without drying out or getting soggy," enthuses this Amazon reviewer. Food cooks evenly across all functions, whether you're roasting, reheating, or frying. "Everything comes out crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with much less oil compared to traditional frying," says another Amazon customer. Time to throw away the frying pan, perhaps?
Ninja ice cream makers are the best for flavor and versatility
Homemade ice cream is literally the summer dream. If only professional-quality ice cream were not so difficult to make. Thankfully, it's easy if you have a Ninja Creami Deluxe ice cream maker, which lets you create a parlor's worth of flavors with no wasted ingredients. "You can make two different flavors with one pint," says this TikToker excitedly. The Creami Deluxe's prowess is not limited to ice cream, either. Customers report it to be equally efficient at making sorbets, milks, lite ice cream, milkshakes, and malts.
Another Amazon reviewer explains exactly what makes the Ninja Creami Deluxe a must-have in the kitchen: "An 11-in-1 powerhouse for creating a variety of frozen treats," she says. "Its versatility allows me to experiment with different recipes and flavors." The advantages of easily customizable ice cream recipes are not lost on those who are health-conscious, and, as long as you follow the instructions faithfully, the appliance is relatively easy to use.
Ninja blenders are excellent for smoothies and super durable
Looking for the best blender for your homemade smoothies? The Ninja Professional Plus Blender is strong enough to blitz all the fruit chunks you throw at it, and a couple of ice cubes too, without faltering. This Redditor confirms it: "I use frozen fruit in all my smoothies and this thing just shreds everything in its path." We've all been on the receiving end of blender blades that refuse to do their one job, so that right there is already enough to convince most of us.
Just how great of a job does it do with the actual blending, though? An excellent one, if this other Reddit review is anything to go by: "No fruit chunks in smoothies and I don't have to add much liquid." If you're the sort who likes to throw in nut butters and protein powder in their smoothies, Ninja will handle that equally well, according to Amazon customers, and you can even throw some shredded chicken in there: "This is a powerful and solid appliance for making smoothies, shredding chicken ... The blades go down the middle so you don't get mounds of stuff stuck at the bottom."
Ninja coffee makers produce barista-level drinks
Anything with the word "luxe" in it is bound to be worth the price, right? Well, if it's the Ninja Luxe Café Premier we're talking about, the majority of customers would certainly agree. This three-in-one espresso machine is known to make a mean espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew too, for good measure. It also comes with a built-in grinder and hands-free milk frother, so you don't even need to master the frothing technique for barista-level drinks. And it would appear that the internet is behind it, with one Amazon reviewer straight-up saying: "Do you want a good cup of coffee? This is the machine."
Other customers love that they can still enjoy their fancy coffee without spending a fortune at their local place. What's more, it delivers "perfect doses every time, and the ability to make cold foam" with consistently good espresso shots, according to reports on Reddit.
This isn't the only Ninja coffee maker to come in for serious praise. The Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker and the Ninja DualBrew Pro are both just as beloved, with both making it on our list of best Keurig alternatives for your kitchen.
Ninja multifunction appliances reduce cooking time
When someone describes anything as "the best kitchen appliance that I've ever gotten," you've got to stand up and take notice. This Amazon customer's claim may lead to a few raised eyebrows, but it's part of an overwhelming number of Ninja Combi All-In-One Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer reviews. A bit of a mouthful to say, to be sure.
However, the fancy name is backed by some even fancier cooking capabilities, according to online reviews. Another Amazon reviewer says that it's very much about financial savings: "We have cut our monthly gas bill by over 40% by using this oven instead of baking with our gas oven-range, and our electricity usage has barely gone up at all."
If reduced bills aren't enough reason for you, here's what another customer says on Amazon: "I wanted something that could take the place of the oven for many meals ... Happy to report that after using this for about a month, the Combi has done just that." Another customer describes how the appliance makes it possible to cook a meal for eight in less than a quarter of an hour. Happy days indeed.
Ninja multi-cooker nonstick coatings can scratch and peel
The Ninja Foodi may be one of the kitchen gadgets Costco customers swear by, but this by no means makes it perfect. Customers have reported that the coating on this popular air fryer tends to scratch or peel unless it's properly cared for. Now, as any cook will be quick to tell you, scratched pots and pans are one of the biggest no-nos. This can cause food to stick and even toxins to find their way into your food.
Which is why customers take the scratched and peeling coatings on their Ninja Smart very seriously. One Redditor describes how "the coating on both the cooking pot and air frying basket is completely shot ... I'm not comfortable eating food that might have coating flakes in it."
Other social media users agree: One Facebook user found a chipped coating right after using the appliance for the first time. Another customer's only lasted three months before the edges started chipping, so we're not talking about one isolated incident here.
Ninja ice cream makers can be uncomfortably noisy
Homemade ice cream is wonderful, but is it wonderful enough to put up with the racket of a small airfield? Maybe, because there's no denying that the Ninja Creami is one of the most popular kitchen appliances around. The noise, however, is real.
Or, as this Redditor puts it, "I work in a place where we have to wear earplugs if the noise level is over 85 dB, and the Creami is louder than that if you're standing right next to it." The same customer goes on to add that yes, the use of earplugs while running it is actually recommended, as that level of noise could possibly cause some damage. Another customer on Amazon describes it as being "Like standing next to an aeroplane," while others point out that if you think this is an exaggeration, think again. You get the gist.
That said, we've got a list of Ninja Creami hacks you'll want to try out ASAP. And one of them gets rid of those annoying decibel levels. Just buy one of the purpose-made sound shields, and you will no longer have to enjoy your homemade ice cream with a serving of headache.
Ninja's indoor grill is difficult to clean
The ability to safely grill indoors is priceless, right? Until recently, the best way to achieve that grilled flavor indoors was by using a cast iron skillet. Then came the Ninja Foodi Smart indoor grill, allowing us to enjoy the classic taste of a barbecue even when it's pouring outside. Bliss. Until, that is, it's time to clean up. According to many customers, this popular kitchen appliance is almost impossible to clean, with food, grease, and residue collecting in hard-to-reach areas. One Redditor describes the issue in detail: "The splatter guard becomes a grease trap, and you can barely remove it. Cleaning it? A nightmare." They go on to lament the fact that it's too difficult to clean the grease from the corners without some convoluted hand gymnastics.
This is not an isolated problem, with another Redditor confirming that it's "very difficult to clean the inside lid," mostly due to a space around the back hinge, which seems to have been created to catch grease. Customers question whether anyone has managed to clean it successfully, while others confirm that, even if you're diligent about cleaning it up as soon as you use it, that dirt builds up anyway.
The Ninja Creami Deluxe has attracted similar complaints, with reviewers on Amazon saying that "the biggest minor pain is cleaning it all." Maybe the after-use process is something Ninja needs to focus on across the board.
Ninja coffee makers can malfunction or fail prematurely
Is there anything worse than waking up to a busted coffee machine? Now, let's be clear: There is abundant praise for the Ninja Luxe Premier 3-in-1 coffee machine online. It can make cappuccino, iced lattes, drip coffee, and basically any style of coffee that your regular barista can whip up and then some more. Until parts of it start breaking down, that is, if we are to believe the number of customer reviews describing exactly this.
Like this one on Amazon, that starts off pretty ominously with a "let's talk about the milk steamer," before going on to detail how it went from working perfectly to simply refusing to froth. "It's like the machine gave up on even trying," the annoyed reviewer complains. According to other equally teed-off customers, the machine didn't fail after years of use, which maybe would have been understandable.
The breakdown, for some, came a mere five months after purchase. Plenty of customers appear to have gone through the same experience, with the machine stopping working after just a few months. Now that is definitely annoying.