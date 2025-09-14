The Best Air Fryer You Can Buy On Amazon, According To Customer Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a lot to love about the air fryer. They're a super easy and quick way to make any number of meals — in fact, there are a whole list of foods that you probably never thought to put in your air fryer, but should. It's also one of the best ways to get super crispy food — fries, "fried" chicken, some vegetable spring rolls, and more — with a fraction of the oil. But if you're looking to buy an air fryer, the process may be overwhelming since there are so many different options out there. Well, if you're someone who relies on customer reviews to make purchases, then you need to know about this air fryer option on Amazon: the Ninja Air Fryer.
The Ninja Air Fryer has over 86,000 reviews on Amazon, the majority of which are extremely positive. Its overall average rating is 4.7 out of 5. The device comes in two sizes, 4-quart for $119.99 or 5.5-quart for $159.64. The smaller size has four cooking methods: air fry, reheat, dehydrate, and roast. The larger size has all of these functions, along with a fifth cooking method: bake. There's also a third option, the 5.5-quart Max Air Fryer, which has all of the same functions but the heat goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (versus 400 degrees).
The reviews are overwhelmingly positive. One person titled their review, "GET THIS FRYER." Someone else declared it the "best purchase [they've] made on Amazon."
What else are reviewers saying about the Ninja air fryer?
Mostly, reviewers praise the Ninja air fryer for how easy it is to use. One person wrote, "It's simple to operate — even my kids can figure it out — making it perfect for quick meals or snacks without any hassle." Another person raved, "This air fryer has completely changed the way I cook. It's fast, easy to use, and the results are consistently amazing — crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside." Reviewers also mention that the size works well, it's easy to clean, and it doesn't heat up the kitchen when in use.
Of course, there are a few negative or mixed reviews. Some reviewers have noted that it takes up a lot of counter space — however, others have complimented its efficient size, so this particular element will depend on your preferences and your kitchen space. The few entirely negative reviews complain that the size isn't big enough and that it's distractingly loud (although, again, many other reviews state the opposite). Additionally, a few negative reviews complain of a "burning plastic" smell when it's in use.
Overall, however, the bulk of the reviews are positive — 85% of reviewers gave the product five stars, while an additional 10% gave it four stars. A combined 5% of reviews make up the three, two, and one star reviews. In other words, it's a very safe bet to buy this product if you're looking to add an air fryer to your kitchen appliances.