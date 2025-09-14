The Best Air Fryer You Can Buy On Amazon, According To Customer Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a lot to love about the air fryer. They're a super easy and quick way to make any number of meals — in fact, there are a whole list of foods that you probably never thought to put in your air fryer, but should. It's also one of the best ways to get super crispy food — fries, "fried" chicken, some vegetable spring rolls, and more — with a fraction of the oil. But if you're looking to buy an air fryer, the process may be overwhelming since there are so many different options out there. Well, if you're someone who relies on customer reviews to make purchases, then you need to know about this air fryer option on Amazon: the Ninja Air Fryer.

The Ninja Air Fryer has over 86,000 reviews on Amazon, the majority of which are extremely positive. Its overall average rating is 4.7 out of 5. The device comes in two sizes, 4-quart for $119.99 or 5.5-quart for $159.64. The smaller size has four cooking methods: air fry, reheat, dehydrate, and roast. The larger size has all of these functions, along with a fifth cooking method: bake. There's also a third option, the 5.5-quart Max Air Fryer, which has all of the same functions but the heat goes up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (versus 400 degrees).

The reviews are overwhelmingly positive. One person titled their review, "GET THIS FRYER." Someone else declared it the "best purchase [they've] made on Amazon."