10 Kitchen Gadgets From Costco That Shoppers Swear By

Kitchen thermometers belong to that class of gadget that can be viewed as an unnecessary expense. Keeping an eye on the clock should be enough, you'd think, but it really isn't. Guesswork is never a good look in the kitchen and is likely to lead to over- or under-cooked dishes. For perspective, experts list not using a thermometer as one of the most common mistakes you can make when cooking filet mignon. The possibility of ruining an expensive cut of meat should be enough to convince us all.

This doesn't sort out the question of which thermometer is reliable, cost-effective, and efficient. The Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub hits all three qualities, according to reviewers. The two-probe set is waterproof and dishwasher-safe, and can be used on the grill, in the oven or air fryer, on the stove, or in a smoker. With more than 150 5-star reviews from Costco shoppers, the verdict's clear. "One should not be BBQing without one of these probes. Everything comes out exactly to the temperature you want it at," said one enthusiastic Costco reviewer. The cherry on the cake? These smart thermometers come with their own phone app, so you're not stuck to your grill waiting for the temperature to climb. Shoppers have noticed this, with the observation cropping up in more than one review on Costco's site.