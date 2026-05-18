10 Kitchen Gadgets From Costco That Shoppers Swear By
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For those of us into home goods, the kitchen gadgets department at Costco is like a cave of wonders, with a seemingly endless choice of brands, gizmos, and price ranges. Whether you're looking for essential kitchen basics, or you're after making a splash with high-end appliances, chances are you'll find it at Costco.
Granted, not everything available at the warehouse is amazing, and there are plenty of Costco kitchen gadgets that aren't worth the price. The fact remains, the majority of customers love the eclectic and good-value range of products this discount store has to offer. In our quest to find which are the best kitchen gadgets shoppers swear by, we've delved into customer reviews on various platforms and referred to independent surveys like the recent one published by NetCredit. Here are our winners.
Zwilling XTEND Cordless Mixer
It's sleek and efficient, but most of all, this Zwilling XTEND Cordless Mixer stops you from being held hostage by a poorly planned electricity outlet. There are many things that can lead to stress while baking or cooking, and not having a convenient outlet close to where the action's happening is right up there on our list. With this model, you're free to keep the cookie dough moving as you measure ingredients, clear the counter, or deal with the next step. What's more, it has a perfect 5-star score on the Costco site and customers across multiple platforms sing its praises. Like this TikToker, who loves both the modern design and the convenience it brings to her kitchen, and said, "I love that it just comes wrapped in this sleek design and doesn't scream kitchen gadget."
The Zwilling brand enjoys significant goodwill among shoppers across many review forums. Its biggest claim to fame is the knife collection, which is endorsed by Gordon Ramsay, but many customers have equally good things to say about other products. As this Redditor puts it, "Everything I own is Zwilling ... it's just reliably consistent and helps me walk in and walk out of the kitchen."
Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Storage Tray
The Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Storage Tray not only scores 4.9 stars on the Costco site, but also received a 94.67% 5-star rating in the NetCredit survey. The verdict's clear: This Costco kitchen gadget enjoys overwhelming customer approval. The package includes two 2-cup trays, two 1-cup trays, and a 0.5-cup tray, all with lids. Even better, the lids are interchangeable so you're not going to waste precious time trying to match them to the right container.
If you're not quite sure what to do with them, we'll put it as simply as we can: This is one of the most brilliant meal prep hacks we know. Pre-prepare your batch of soup, sauce, stew, or whatever takes your fancy, and just whip it out of the freezer when you're ready to enjoy it. The trays are made of food-grade silicone, so they're sturdy and odor-proof. In short, these are the ultimate freezer containers that won't ruin your leftovers. Customers find that they make the whole batch cooking process significantly easier. Like this Redditor who explains exactly why they're excellent all-rounders for the kitchen: "I have a few of them and have found them worth it ... they continue to stand up and show their quality construction." Many also agree that it's not worth getting the knock-offs.
Chef's Choice 1520 Electric Knife Sharpener
Dull knives no more with this Chef's Choice Electric Knife Sharpener, which has a 4.7-star rating from Costco shoppers. Chef's Choice knife sharpeners in general are favored by professionals because they are easy to use and will get the job done without the need for complicated settings or fancy add-ons. This 1520 model is versatile and can sharpen knives at 15-degree and 20-degree angles. The precision angle guides are a particularly nice touch so you don't need to rely on your eye for accuracy. There's also a third setting for polishing.
Judging by customer reviews, these aren't empty words. Many appreciate the detailed instructions provided, even though this is intuitive as kitchen gadgets go, and the majority of 5-star reviews mention how easy it is to use. Of course, we also want to know if it delivers what it promises, a super-sharp knife. "This is easy to use and truly gets my older, dull knives sharp like new," is what one Amazon shopper said. "Excellent performance; easy to use. I'm very pleased with this sharpener," said another happy customer on Amazon. In short, this Costco gadget passes the test with flying colors.
All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set
A good set of utensils is undoubtedly one of the most essential kitchen tools you're going to need. Not sure what constitutes "good?" This All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set boasts a 4.8-star average on the Costco site. On Amazon, 81% of 1,000+ reviews hit the 5-star score, alongside 90.57% on NetCredit. It's a safe assumption that we're headed in the right direction, and it's not just about the numbers. Science is also behind us, with All-Clad products known for using bonded metal technology, alternating layers of stainless steel for durability. This set also makes use of the same design, and the utensils come with a grooved top and a rounded bottom so they're more comfortable to the grasp.
Plenty of customer reviews praise the quality of the set. Like this Redditor: "They are very well made ... If I had to do it over, I would absolutely buy them again." Although they tend to be more pricey than other brands, fans of the brand believe the quality it brings to the table is worth it. "All Clad is definitely BIFL," as one Reddit reviewer put it, BIFL being Reddit-speak for "buy it for life."
iDESIGN Pantry Bins
Storage space in the kitchen is a recurring nightmare for many of us, and this is precisely why customers love the iDESIGN Pantry Bins. Like this Amazon reviewer, who describes the best way to use them: "You can stack them side by side and there's absolutely no wasted space ... The height is perfect for storing." The bins' quality also comes in for a solid thumbs up from this Amazon user: "The plastic is not thin and brittle. It is thick and comfortable to grip, and easy to both put into and take out of the refrigerator."
The scores for these pantry bins don't lie. The 18-piece set has accrued 4.8 stars from Costco reviewers and 90.63% 5-star approvals on NetCredit. Amazon reviews are equally encouraging, with 88% of almost 2,000 ratings being 5 stars. Wondering what, exactly, you should be storing in them? Everything, according to this Amazon shopper reviewer who uses them "... in my kitchen for spices and olive oil; in my closet for miscellaneous items; my bathroom for shampoos, makeup; my dresser for socks. They make everything neat and easy to access." Sounds like the perfect gift for that friend who's struggling to beat kitchen clutter — or for yourself.
Chef iQ Smart Thermometer
Kitchen thermometers belong to that class of gadget that can be viewed as an unnecessary expense. Keeping an eye on the clock should be enough, you'd think, but it really isn't. Guesswork is never a good look in the kitchen and is likely to lead to over- or under-cooked dishes. For perspective, experts list not using a thermometer as one of the most common mistakes you can make when cooking filet mignon. The possibility of ruining an expensive cut of meat should be enough to convince us all.
This doesn't sort out the question of which thermometer is reliable, cost-effective, and efficient. The Chef iQ Smart Thermometer and Hub hits all three qualities, according to reviewers. The two-probe set is waterproof and dishwasher-safe, and can be used on the grill, in the oven or air fryer, on the stove, or in a smoker. With more than 150 5-star reviews from Costco shoppers, the verdict's clear. "One should not be BBQing without one of these probes. Everything comes out exactly to the temperature you want it at," said one enthusiastic Costco reviewer. The cherry on the cake? These smart thermometers come with their own phone app, so you're not stuck to your grill waiting for the temperature to climb. Shoppers have noticed this, with the observation cropping up in more than one review on Costco's site.
MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards
The MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards boast 4.8 stars on the Costco site, but do we really need them in our kitchens or is this yet another extra gadget we'll need to clean? According to shoppers, splatter guards can indeed be a lifesaver especially when frying in cast-iron pots — mostly because they stop oil from flying all over the place and alleviate any worries you'll inadvertently cause something in your kitchen to catch fire.
The MIU 2-piece Silicone Splatter Guards are the best you can get, or so many Costco customers claim, describing how they helped them tighten their game and reduce the stress of cleaning up after cooking. For many, they're now an essential gadget that they wouldn't dream of being without. Another Costco customer loves the fact that they don't allow any splatter to sneak out at all, allowing him to fry up five burgers at a time with zero splatter. Judging by the overall enthusiasm, customers love this purchase.
Simplehuman Paper Towel Holder with Spray Pump
Seriously, whoever thought of combining a paper towel holder with a spray pump deserves a standing ovation. Hands up if every time you spill something and reach for a paper towel you end up doubling back for your disinfectant spray. The Simplehuman Paper Towel Holder with Spray Pump has it figured out.
The 4.8-star score on the Costco site and more than 300 5-star scores on Amazon speak loudly about the convenience of this particular gadget. This Redditor was initially not quite convinced about the usefulness of this product, but then didn't take long to rethink it: "... love it now ... Aesthetic, efficient, effective." And this Amazon reviewer said: "Absolute game-changer for kitchen clean-up ... I couldn't be happier with it." The clever design also comes in for its fair share of customer praise, with users pointing out that the weighted design makes it easy to tear off a paper towel with one hand, while the stainless steel finish gives it a neater, more polished look than a standard roll holder.
Ninja Foodi Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology
We all know that Ninja has cornered the market for the accolade of best air fryer you can buy. The brand has amassed more than 90,000 reviews on Amazon and 85% of those give it the top 5-star rating, which surely must break some sort of record. Costco currently has the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology on offer, with a 4.7-star rating from shoppers. This specific model comes highly recommended on various reviewing platforms. One Redditor describes how versatile this model is, handling everything from chicken and salmon with skin on to vegetables: "Cooks everything quickly and beautifully ... easy clean up."
Other shoppers who bought this model ended up making it their go-to cooking method. Anything that does triple duty and removes the need to buy more gadgets definitely gets our vote.
Vitamix Ascent X4 Blender
Finding a reliable blender can be a hit-or-miss affair. Some work perfectly fine and then there's that day when one frozen blueberry makes it throw a hissy fit. Vitamix is one of the few brands that enjoys relatively consistent praise, with most customers staying faithful to the label for years. This Vitamix Ascent X4 Blender, which you'll find in a matte black finish at Costco, is one of the best blenders to take your smoothies to the next level, with five blending programs that also cover frozen desserts and cocktails, soups, dips, and spreads.
The 4.7-star rating by Costco customers points toward a brand that knows exactly what its customers want. This Redditor put it succinctly: "The Vitamix is a beast. I've heard of many that have had it for decades without issues." Any blender that works for decades has to be something special, right?
Methodology
We selected these Costco kitchen gadgets by looking at the items consistently recommended by shoppers for everyday cooking, storage, prep, and cleanup. Some of the products were personally tested, and all our choices have received consistently outstanding customer feedback and high ratings, with repeat mentions in forums like Reddit.
We also made sure all the gadgets that made it on the list offer practical usefulness and solve a common kitchen problem without taking up unnecessary space. The price tag made up another important criterion, and here we looked for good value, rather than low cost. We also considered ease of use, versatility, and whether the item made sense for the average home cook, rather than being intended only for pros. The final selection represents a mix of small tools, appliances, and time-saving accessories that Costco shoppers appear to return to regularly, recommend to others, or describe as worth keeping in their kitchens.