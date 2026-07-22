4 Best Kitchen Appliances To Buy At Costco In 2026 (So Far)
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From rotisserie chicken to pajamas for kids, Costco is known for its ability to marry top-quality products with unbeatable value — and that extends to its kitchen department. Whether you're looking for a new stand mixer or an industrial refrigerator to park in the garage, you can find it at the wholesale giant. This list features kitchen appliances that encompass some of the best, most affordable, and highest-rated Costco has to offer.
Many of Costco's most popular kitchen appliances come from trusted brands, like KitchenAid and FoodSaver, for lower prices than you'd find if you were shopping elsewhere. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen (and your cooking experiences), these standout appliances deserve a look. Featuring items like a blender with commercial-grade ice-crushing capability and an affordable air fryer that will make feeding the family a breeze, these products deserve a space on your 2026 shopping list.
Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ
Don't settle for a basic blender when you could blend, crush, process, and chop with Costco's Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ. This superstar of a blender costs just $79.99 and comes with Ninja's Auto IQ, a feature that allows the user to pick a preset rather than changing the settings manually when blending juices, frozen drinks, and smoothies. With plenty of room for blending in its 72-ounce pitcher, this dishwasher-safe appliance comes highly reviewed by Costco shoppers. "This is an excellent blender at a great price," one reviewer said succinctly.
A blender might just be one of the most versatile tools in the kitchen. Use this blender to create a week's worth of salad dressings or protein-packed smoothies for the whole family. Hosting a party? Put it to work by chopping and mixing a fresh salsa recipe, and then use it to whip up a batch of perfect homemade frozen margaritas!
Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Air fryers aren't just for frying. The Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer from Costco can also be used for baking, roasting, broiling, reheating, and even dehydrating. This multi-purpose kitchen appliance can hold 8 quarts, making it a must-have device for anyone who likes to meal prep or needs to feed a family. The Gourmia air fryer has a price point of just $59.99, which is significantly lower than the next lowest-priced air fryer at Costco – and it comes with higher reviews, too.
A mother of five gave the product a 5-star rating, saying it changed her life in the kitchen. "I found this air fryer [to be] the exact thing I [needed] in my kitchen," she said. "I love it!! So easy to cook, [it's] fast[,] and the basket is big enough you can make food for the whole family in a short time." The internet is rife with easy and delicious air fryer recipes, so you will never run out of things to make.
KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Whether you're baking cookies or kneading dough for a loaf of fresh bread, you can count on the KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer to assist. KitchenAid's hardy mixer has a 6-quart capacity and is compatible with 10 different attachments, meaning the mixer can do double duty as a pasta maker or even an ice cream churner when it isn't busy with your dough. KitchenAid's mixer costs just under $400 and is available in four colors, from standard silver and sleek black to red and green shades that both conjure up retro vibes.
The KitchenAid mixer also passes the test with consumers. "The build quality is outstanding," said one pleased reviewer. "Solid metal construction, not a hint of plastic flimsiness anywhere. The motor is powerful enough to handle thick bread dough without straining, and it whips egg whites into perfect stiff peaks in minutes."
FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer Appliance with Bags and Marinate Container
Buying in bulk means you've got to shop smart; but just because you're shopping for one or don't have a lot of people to feed doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the savings and convenience that come with bulk shopping at Costco. The FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealer can make short work of meal prep and food storage, as this useful kitchen tool can be used to freeze food you haven't had a chance to eat before it expires or leftovers you want to save for later.
The $99.99 starter kit comes with the vacuum sealer and useful accessories like a marinate container, a vacuum heat-sealing roll, several differently sized bags, and a handheld sealer for smaller jobs. If you're trying to preserve the freshness of your food or maximize the space in your freezer (or both), don't ignore the FoodSaver vacuum sealer.