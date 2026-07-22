4 Best Kitchen Appliances To Buy At Costco In 2026 (So Far)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From rotisserie chicken to pajamas for kids, Costco is known for its ability to marry top-quality products with unbeatable value — and that extends to its kitchen department. Whether you're looking for a new stand mixer or an industrial refrigerator to park in the garage, you can find it at the wholesale giant. This list features kitchen appliances that encompass some of the best, most affordable, and highest-rated Costco has to offer.

Many of Costco's most popular kitchen appliances come from trusted brands, like KitchenAid and FoodSaver, for lower prices than you'd find if you were shopping elsewhere. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen (and your cooking experiences), these standout appliances deserve a look. Featuring items like a blender with commercial-grade ice-crushing capability and an affordable air fryer that will make feeding the family a breeze, these products deserve a space on your 2026 shopping list.