The 10 Worst Self-Checkout Habits Employees Can't Stand

Self-checkouts require you to scan or weigh your items, and as the customer, you generally don't have access to much beyond that. This creates a problem for non-barcode coupons, which are still a feature at some stores — and which, of course, can't be scanned. According to employees, this is a real friction point at self-checkouts. While coupons can be tapped in using an override function in some cases, it's fair to say the workers generally feel that if you're planning on using one or more of these, you probably should have gone to a cashier in the first place.

Couponing in general is a bit of an irritant for employees, even if they can be scanned at a self-checkout, due to the amount of time it can take to approve them. Either customers have a load of them that need to be looked at and confirmed, or they can't figure out how to plug them in themselves, which is sometimes the fault of the software. "What gets me is the coupon button. It is only there to confuse people more and make them frustrated resulting in a call to customer service," a store employee shares on Reddit. Another worker seconded that feeling, "I tell people not to even touch the coupon button, it's useless. Just scan the coupon like you do product." Admittedly, this is on the machines and not the customers, but it's still a pain point for employees that can be avoided by taking your coupons to a traditional cashier. And don't get mad at the employee if you're trying to use an expired coupon; this is just one of the things you should avoid doing at any type of grocery store checkout.