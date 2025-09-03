Why Aldi Is Removing Self-Checkouts From Some Locations

If you've been a fan of the self-checkout lanes at Aldi, their days may be numbered. Although the company has not officially commented on the matter, Aldi customers nationwide have recently reported that the self-checkouts are disappearing at their local stores.

Without official comment from Aldi, it's unknown exactly how many locations are affected, but it doesn't seem to be a universal policy. "My nearest store just got them," said one Reddit user, raising the question of why Aldi would so quickly reverse itself in such situations. And many other Aldis never had them at all.

While one customer reported being told that it was just the end of a two-year trial period that Aldi declined to extend, the common assumption online is that widespread theft is to blame. "Thieves ruin it for everyone," complained one Reddit user. Another Reddit user in Chicago relayed that "an employee said some days they lost up to $7k in inventory." Of course, this is all speculative since Aldi has yet to make a public announcement about a change many are reporting seeing.