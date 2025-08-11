10 Things You Should Avoid Doing At The Grocery Store Checkout Line

Imagine waiting in the checkout line at a grocery store when you're in a hurry, and the person ahead of you gets to the cashier but doesn't unload their items onto the belt. That's bound to annoy you, as it would slow down the process for everyone. It may not seem like a big deal as many assume it's the cashier's job to take things out of the basket or cart during the checkout process. But that isn't the case at most grocery stores — the cashier is generally only supposed to bill and bag the items to expedite the process.

On top of that, if some of the products are too heavy, it may even get difficult for the cashier to take them out while standing behind the counter. Plus, not all conveyor belts are built to handle too much weight when it's concentrated in a single spot. So if everything is placed in a basket, the excess weight might even cause the belt to malfunction.

To explain how inconvenient the whole thing can be, a few former grocery store cashiers have expressed their feelings on a Reddit thread. One of them mentioned, "It's annoying, awkward, and time consuming to have to empty it as the cashier" while another stated, "I'm not very tall, and it was always a strain to reach in and get everything out." It's best to avoid this faux pas and take that extra minute to unload your items for a seamless checkout.