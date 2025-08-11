10 Things You Should Avoid Doing At The Grocery Store Checkout Line
It often happens that you head to the grocery store in a good mood, thinking that you'll have a quick, efficient experience, but end up running into someone who is plain inconsiderate. As frustrating as that may be, a lot of folks unfortunately do lack basic etiquette and don't realize they are being impolite to fellow customers and the store's staff.
There are quite a few ways someone can be rude at a grocery store — like blocking an entire aisle with their cart or even leaving their kids unattended. However, there are a few behaviors that are considered inappropriate particularly when standing in the checkout line. Some of them are pretty obvious and should be avoided at all costs, while some others are a bit more nuanced and may not immediately come across as rude. With that in mind, if you're looking to learn about things you should avoid doing at a grocery store checkout line in order to ensure a better shopping experience for you and your fellow humans, we've got you covered.
1. Not unloading the items from your basket
Imagine waiting in the checkout line at a grocery store when you're in a hurry, and the person ahead of you gets to the cashier but doesn't unload their items onto the belt. That's bound to annoy you, as it would slow down the process for everyone. It may not seem like a big deal as many assume it's the cashier's job to take things out of the basket or cart during the checkout process. But that isn't the case at most grocery stores — the cashier is generally only supposed to bill and bag the items to expedite the process.
On top of that, if some of the products are too heavy, it may even get difficult for the cashier to take them out while standing behind the counter. Plus, not all conveyor belts are built to handle too much weight when it's concentrated in a single spot. So if everything is placed in a basket, the excess weight might even cause the belt to malfunction.
To explain how inconvenient the whole thing can be, a few former grocery store cashiers have expressed their feelings on a Reddit thread. One of them mentioned, "It's annoying, awkward, and time consuming to have to empty it as the cashier" while another stated, "I'm not very tall, and it was always a strain to reach in and get everything out." It's best to avoid this faux pas and take that extra minute to unload your items for a seamless checkout.
2. Lashing out at the cashier when your coupons have expired
We get it, everyone wants to try their best to save some money when they go grocery shopping. Even though a store like Aldi doesn't offer coupons for a reason, most other grocery stores do offer them. Many folks love stocking up on a bunch of coupons so they can get a discount on their next visit. The problem arises when you reach the checkout and the cashier points out that your coupons have expired. Though it can be disappointing, lashing out at the cashier is just inappropriate. There's nothing they can do about it as most stores have a strict policy against accepting expired coupons under any circumstances.
Let's be real: No cashier appreciates getting yelled at for following rules. Worse still, if you're at the store during rush hour and there's a whole line of people waiting behind you, you're also being inconsiderate towards them by taking up their time. So, what's the best possible way to deal with such a situation? For starters, avoid getting mad at the cashier if they point out your coupons have expired.
If you're vigilant about not going over your budget, try arranging your coupons in an organized way so that you can keep track of their expiration dates. Additionally, if you realize your coupons have expired before heading to the grocery store, consider rearranging your meal plans and removing items from your list that you don't absolutely need to buy. This is an underrated yet simple way to avoid overspending.
3. Stepping out to grab something and expecting others to keep your place in the line
While waiting in the checkout line, sometimes you realize you forgot something and need to step out to get it. That said, most other shoppers wouldn't appreciate it if you stepped out of a packed line and expected them to reserve that spot for you until you're back. Even if you leave your cart behind while you go back to grab your forgotten items, fellow shoppers who made sure their list was complete before getting in line might still find this behavior a bit inconsiderate. With no one watching the trolley, it could hold up the line even further while also leaving others confused about when you'll be back.
A few shoppers have shared their frustration about this on Reddit, where one mentioned, "the person staying behind can unload the cart and begin the checkout process, there is no hold up. If the person is solo and they're next, the line has to wait for their return, wasting everyone's time."
It would be considered acceptable to step out of the checkout line to grab something while also keeping your place only under two circumstances. First, you're the only person in the line. Second, you've asked the other shoppers behind you if it's okay to save your spot and they agree — but even in this scenario, be sure that you make your extra errand quick. Besides that, it's best to avoid reserving a spot and just go back to the end of the line.
4. Trying to have a long conversation with the cashier when they are busy
It's absolutely fine to be polite to the cashier by asking them how their day is going. But when they are swamped with work, most cashiers don't like when customers strike up long conversations or ask personal questions beyond politely inquiring about their day. It not only slows down their work but also holds up the line. Moreover, while this wouldn't be your fault, there might be impatient customers waiting in the line behind you and they may end up being rude to the cashier for the delay.
That said, some cashiers don't even prefer any small talk, maybe because they aren't in the mood or are introverts. A cashier mentioned the same on Reddit, saying "When I worked various jobs as cashiers I wasn't keen on having conversations." If your cashier responds to your questions with one word answers, it could be a sign they don't want to engage in small talk.
Of course, it's perfectly fine to wish the cashier a good day when they are done packing your items, as more often than not, they will appreciate your kindness. But even if you know the cashier personally, try to save the long conversations until after their shift is over to avoid inconveniencing them or other customers. That said, if there's no one else waiting behind you and the cashier is willing to chat, talk away!
5. Using your phone
Using your phone while waiting in a grocery store checkout line isn't necessarily rude on its face — it's just that the distraction can cause delays and inconvenience other people. If you're looking down at your phone, you might miss that the person in front of you has finished checking out, and fail to put your items on the conveyor belt in a timely manner. Once you reach the checkout counter, the cashier will ask how you'd like to pay. If you're on your phone and aren't paying attention, it'll slow the process down for everyone. Plus, if you're paying by card and an error comes up, scrolling or talking on the phone might cause you to miss the message, further delaying the process.
Being on a call, especially when you have headphones on, can be particularly inconvenient for the cashier, as you might not hear if they're trying to ask you important questions or let you know about any potential concerns. Additionally, some people will take calls on speaker phone when waiting in a checkout line at a grocery store, assuming it's completely fine. All that extra noise in a checkout line can understandably come across as impolite to other shoppers.
Of course, it makes sense that you'd get bored waiting in a long checkout line and might consider scrolling through your device. It's just best to stay aware of your surroundings and especially not pick up calls to reduce the chances of uncomfortable situations.
6. Cutting the line
Cutting a line is generally considered rude everywhere, let alone at a grocery store during checkout. Given that pretty much everyone is crunched for time, other shoppers appreciate it when you wait for your turn instead of barging in to a spot in the line that you didn't earn. There are plenty of ways to grocery shop in 30 minutes or less when you're in a hurry, but cutting the line is never one of them.
A few folks also think they can cut a line if they have only a few items in their basket when others have a full cart, but this is definitely not the case. Some shoppers might be willing to let you check out first if they have loads of groceries in their cart and you only have a few, but you should always ask first or let them make the offer rather than assuming it's okay to cut.
Sometimes, people end up blocking the conveyor belt before the person ahead of them is done unloading their cart, which is also considered a way to cut the line. A shopper shared a similar experience on Facebook, mentioning, "About 1/2 way through unloading (we had a LOT of groceries), the woman behind us put all her stuff on the conveyor belt. I literally had NO room to unload the rest of our groceries. I was having to hand item by item directly to the cashier."
7. Snacking on the food you haven't purchased yet
It might seem harmless to snack on the food you're planning to buy while standing in the checkout line. However, in most cases, it's not allowed at grocery stores. While they do provide samples for some products, that's about all you can eat without paying. Quite a few customers eat their items before buying them, assuming the grocery store won't mind since the packet has a code that can be scanned. Sure, some grocery stores may tolerate it once in a while, but doing it regularly isn't exactly appreciated.
It's even worse when you snack on foods that need to be weighed — like fresh fruits or veggies. If you've eaten a few grapes or other fruits from your bag before reaching the checkout, it makes it hard for the cashier to weigh the item properly and charge you the right amount. Even though you may like to taste the grapes before buying them, there are other easy ways to tell if grapes are fresh at the grocery store.
Jo Hayes, an etiquette expert, told Reader's Digest, "If everyone went ahead and felt free to eat or drink while shopping, before buying — opening packets of chips, eating bananas or downing bottles of Coke while strolling the aisles — grocery stores would descend into chaos." Considering this, it's best to avoid eating something before buying it. If you really have to, make sure you let the cashier know.
8. Not following the express lane rules
Fortunately, a lot of grocery stores have an express checkout lane for people who are buying only a few things. Every grocery store has a different policy, with some allowing up to 20 items in that lane. Still, many shoppers ignore the rule and hop into the express lane with a cart full of items that obviously exceed the limit. Not only is this inconsiderate towards other shoppers standing in the line but it also puts extra pressure on the cashier. They are meant to keep the line moving quickly as that's the whole purpose of the express lane. Expecting them to check out more items than permitted slows everything down. Since other customers waiting in that line may hesitate to confront the person breaking the rule, they might end up unfairly lashing out at the cashier.
The cashier is likely okay with you using the express lane if it's just an item or two over the limit — they're probably not doing an exact count of your groceries. But if your cart is noticeably over the limit, it's best to wait in the regular checkout line or consider using self-checkout. It's only okay to use the express checkout lane with a whole bunch of groceries if no one else is waiting there. Even so, you should ask the cashier first if they're okay with it and go ahead if they give you the green signal.
9. Barging into other people's personal space
When a checkout line at a grocery store is completely full, it makes sense that things can get a little cramped. But even in a packed line, it's never considered okay to invade other people's personal space or, even worse, bump into them. Most folks find it awkward when someone's standing really close to them, and usually prefer at least some distance even in a busy line.
A lot of shoppers have expressed their frustration over people who don't value others' personal space on Reddit. One mentioned, "Why are you so close? The cashier is still scanning my items and I still need to pay. You are so close that it looks like we are a couple. Stop being weird ... move back! It's not our turn, it's my turn." while another said, "6 feet should just be a rule, It was the best thing EVER during covid. Social Distance should be still a THING, I can't stand people all up close to me."
Many also hate it when someone is standing too close to them in a checkout line when they are about to enter their PIN while paying by card. That can definitely come off as impolite and shouldn't be done. Of course, you don't really need to maintain a six-foot distance just out of politeness — that's probably overkill. But standing at least a foot away from other shoppers is considered ideal these days.
10. Arguing with the cashier when something costs more than you thought
While it can be irritating when you find out something costs more than you thought it does, arguing with the cashier about it isn't right. The cashier is not the person responsible for deciding the price of an item so there's not much they can do besides apologize.
This confusion about a product's price can happen for a few reasons. Sometimes, shoppers don't put items that they don't want back where they belong, meaning that the product might be sitting next to the wrong price label. When you pick it up, you might think it costs something other than what it actually does. Other times, it could be because a sale ended right before you arrived at the store, and the employees are still in the middle of removing the signs. Lastly, it could simply be due to misprints.
It's fair to expect the employees to be prompt about changing the prices back to their original amount. But at the same time, you should also understand that these little mishaps can happen sometimes considering how busy retail outlets like grocery stores are. It's best to avoid confronting the employee about it. We understand that you want to cut down on your grocery bill, but it's best to just move on and buy the product at its original price or let it go if it doesn't fit your budget.