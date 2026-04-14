9 Mistakes To Avoid In The Grocery Self-Checkout

Self-checkout kiosks were first introduced in 1984, popping up in only a tiny corner of the retail market. Today, they are commonplace — more than 96% of grocery stores offer this checkout option (though you won't find any at Trader Joe's). The machines were introduced as an efficient, non-traditional way for customers to quickly check out, reducing long lines and providing a convenient option for those purchasing only a few items. But the machines are beneficial for the stores as well, as they reduce labor costs.

Self-checkout is now the preferred method for many grocery shoppers, but customers, knowingly or unknowingly, do things that can cause delays, frustrate staff, and make the process less convenient for everyone. While the rules around self-checkout may vary by store and state, there is a simple etiquette code of conduct that is more or less universal. To ensure your grocery checkout goes as smoothly as possible for you and those around you, these are some of the most common mistakes you'll want to avoid the next time you opt for self-checkout.