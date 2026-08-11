The Loaded Salad Pirates Used To Eat On The High Seas

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Salad isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when you imagine pirates wining and dining on the high seas. According to the romanticized depictions that Hollywood has given us, these savvy swashbucklers guzzled down roasted meats, thick stews, the occasional tropical fruit, and a whole lot of rum. While there is some truth to this, it turns out that pirates did occasionally indulge in salad, but not the lettuce-tomato-cucumber salad you might envision. The salad of choice for buccaneers was called salmagundi, a dish with 17th century English roots, and a food that sailors ate back in the day.

In his 1997 book, "Pirates and Piracy," David Reinhardt described this hodge-podge dish as an assortment of meats such as turtle meat, fish, pork, chicken, corned beef, ham, duck, and pigeon, which were roasted and marinated, then "mixed with cabbage, anchovies, pickled herring, mangoes, hard-boiled eggs, palm hearts, onions, olives, grapes and any other pickled vegetable available." It was further seasoned with aromatics, mustard seed, oil, and vinegar. What's described here closely resembles a recipe from 1712 noted by National Geographic. While the average American isn't accustomed to eating turtle meat and pigeon on a regular basis, it's worth noting that salmagundi resembles the charcuterie or grazing boards that are so popular today. With this in mind, this pirate salad is a perfectly suitable dish, when made with modern ingredients.