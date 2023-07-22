What Does Turtle Meat Taste Like, And What Can You Do With It?

Even though turtle meat was once an everyday staple, it joined the ranks of former popular foods that aren't eaten anymore. Nevertheless, in many parts of the world, the protein is still consumed. As a result, one lingering question remains for those who haven't had a chance to taste turtle meat: What does it taste like, and how can it be prepared?

Well, turtle meat, according to the testimony that Chef David Gooch provided to the Los Angeles Times, can be depicted as a cross between pork and alligator, which is why the two proteins were used as a substitution in mock turtle soup. Nonetheless, putting Gooch's illustration aside, some have offered a broader descriptive spectrum of its flavor.

For instance, in an interview with Saveur, Ricky Crouch — a logger by trade who happened to take the writer on a traditional turtle (or cooter) hunt in a remote corner of Virginia– exemplifies the protein as a holy amalgamation of a variety of distinctive, flavorful meats, such as goat, chicken, fish, shrimp, beef, pork, and goat, citing old folklore as an explanation, "They say the Lord made the world in seven days, and he had a whole bunch of scraps left over. With those, he fashioned the cooter."

However, others — like Chef Cody Carroll (per The Takeout) — admire the meat for its mouth feel and offer more details. He said, "Turtle has the advantage of having an incredible meaty, beefy flavor with an extremely unique texture...think alligator or squid."