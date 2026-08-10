9 Popular Hydration Drink Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

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Grocery stores these days are packed with options for sports and hydration drinks. Sifting through the different products and knowing which ones are actually good for you, how they're helping you stay hydrated, and when you should be reaching for them can be a bit overwhelming — so I'm breaking down each brand's line of products to find the best one.

For a person who doesn't exercise very often, supplementing electrolytes with a hydration drink isn't usually necessary — your body will naturally replenish its supply from the foods you eat. But for times when you're outside in the sun for long hours, dancing the night away while drinking more alcohol than water, or exercising for more than an hour at a time, supplementing the electrolytes you lose will be critical for your recovery and health. For the active individual, this means more than just drinking water. You may need to consume a hydration drink or electrolyte powder every day — a process that can feel like a chore if the drink doesn't taste good.

From colorful Gatorade bottles you can find just about anywhere to more niche brands, like sparkling, salty LMNT flavors, I've broken down the pros and cons of nine different hydration drink brands. I am not a nutritionist or dietician, but I will be using scientific backing to determine the quality of these drinks, and ranking them according to how good they are at keeping you hydrated, how healthy the ingredients are, how much they cost, and the taste of the different flavors available.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.