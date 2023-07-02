For Faster Hydration, Look Beyond Plain Water

Nothing feels better than drinking a big glass of water after a long run. But as it turns out, water isn't the most hydrating drink. In fact, you'd be better off drinking a glass of milk or other beverages, according to a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (AJCN). These findings are quite surprising, considering that water has long been considered the best choice.

Proper hydration is the first step to better health, and plain water ticks all the boxes. For starters, the human body is approximately 60% water. This fluid is an integral component of our skin, muscles, bones, and internal organs, contributing to nearly every biological process. It regulates body temperature, lubricates our joints, aids in digestion, and delivers oxygen to all cells.

Moreover, water is calorie-free and fits into any diet. Some types of water are high in magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, and other minerals that support optimal health. But even so, there are better options when it comes to hydration, or at least that's what researchers at AJCN found.