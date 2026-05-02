5 Types Of Gatorade And When To Drink Them This Summer

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The abundance of sports drinks displayed on supermarket shelves is enough to make the head spin. With so many options, flavors, and varieties to choose from, it can be tricky to figure out which one to select. In this case, playing it safe and sticking to Gatorade, a well-known legacy sports drink brand that still dominates the U.S. market, makes the most sense.

Originally designed to fuel athletes, Gatorade got its start in college football back in 1965 when researchers came up with a solution to boost the performance of the University of Florida football players who were suffering from dehydration during games. Water alone wasn't sufficient, so they developed a beverage that rehydrated the body and replenished those electrolytes and carbohydrates that the footballers were losing via sweating during exercise. This is why the one thing you should know before you drink Gatorade for hydration is that you'll always get the most out of it after a period of high-intensity activity when your body has lost electrolytes (if you haven't been exercising or doing sports, then water is sufficient). Nowadays, Gatorade comes in several flavors — we tasted and ranked 30 Gatorade flavors, and orange took the top spot. Some varieties contain different combos of electrolytes and carbs, too, so we've created a handy guide to help you figure out which ones, and when, to drink this summer.