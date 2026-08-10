Stop Preheating Your Cast-Iron Pan So Fast — Here's Why

If you are preheating cast iron in the oven, you want to set your oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and place the pan in the oven. As the oven warms, so will the pan. Once it hits the set temperature, using potholders or mitts, you can remove the pan and place it on a hot burner, ready to use.

As the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding. When you give yourself time to heat cast-iron pots and pans low and slow, you're going to wind up with food items that don't stick to the bottom of the pan, better browning, perfect crusts on steaks, and, in general, a more even cook.

Of course, in addition to having patience when you preheat your cast iron, choosing the right burner for this cookware is equally important. Not doing so is a definite way to ruin a cast-iron dinner. You want to match the size of your skillet, pot, or pan with the size of the burner. If you place a large cast-iron skillet on a smaller burner, you are also going to end up with hot spots. It might not seem like a big deal, but uneven heating can damage your cast iron. It can cause it to warp or, worse, experience thermal shock and crack.